EP Global Opportunities Trust plc    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/05 11:35:28 am
259 GBX   +0.78%
11:45aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/02EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

10/05/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Net Asset Value(s)

Released : 05 Oct 2020 16:30

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 02 October 2020 was 283.4p including estimated current period revenue and 278.9p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 39,437,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 25,071,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

05 October 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 15:44:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 9,77 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2019 7,63 M 9,90 M 9,90 M
Net cash 2019 10,9 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
Yield 2019 1,94%
Capitalization 101 M 131 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2018 -12,3x
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,57 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Theodore Tulloch Chairman
David Ian Hough Independent Non-Executive Director
David Thomas McLeod Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Michael Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth John Greig Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC-17.10%131
