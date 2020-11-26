Log in
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

11/26/2020 | 08:59am EST
Net Asset Value(s)

Released : 26 Nov 2020 13:56

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 25 November 2020 was 305.4p including estimated current period revenue and 301.0p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 38,892,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 25,616,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

26 November 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 13:58:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
