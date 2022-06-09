Log in
    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:24 2022-06-09 am EDT
288.00 GBX    0.00%
06/08EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Update on management arrangements
PR
06/06EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/06EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Change of Name

06/09/2022 | 10:48am EDT
Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

(formerly EP Global Opportunities Trust plc)


Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Change of Name

The Company announces that it has changed its name to Global Opportunities Trust plc. The change of name became effective on 9 June 2022.

The Company's trading instrument display mnemonic (TIDM) will also change from EPG to GOT.

The Company's shares are expected to trade under the new name and TIDM on London Stock Exchange plc with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 10 June 2022.

The ISIN and SEDOL numbers of the Company remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Dr Sandy Nairn, Director                                     0131 270 3800

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary    0131 378 0500

9 June 2022


