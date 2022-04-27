EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Changes

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

Director changes

Further to the announcement made on 14 March 2022, the Board confirms that Mr Tom Walker has retired as a Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held today. Tom’s investment expertise and his experience within the investment trust industry has been of significant value to the Board and we have benefitted from his input during the time he has served as a Director of the Company.

The Board further confirms that Dr Sandy Nairn has been elected as a Director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held today. When the Company becomes a self-managed investment trust, Dr Nairn will become an executive Director of the Company and will have day-to-day responsibility for investment management of the Company.

A detailed biography of Dr Nairn can be found on page 9 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. Dr Nairn is also Director of Edinburgh Partners Limited, FALS Property Limited, Lionhouse 1889 Limited, Nairn Capital Limited and The Fettes Foundation.

Dr Sandy Nairn holds 3,766,785 shares in the Company and his wife Mrs Siobhan Nairn holds 729,666 shares in the Company. There is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to his appointment.

27 April 2022

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

