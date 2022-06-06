EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the “Company”)
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
|1.
|Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
|a)
|Name
|Hazel Cameron
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
GB0033862573
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£2.8425
|24,626
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 May 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
6 June 2022
Enquiries:
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800