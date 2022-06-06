Log in
    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
06/06
289.95 GBX   +0.68%
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/06/2022 | 07:39am EDT
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

 (the “Company”)

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1. Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a) Name Charles (Cahal) Dowds
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Director
b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
b) LEI 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code		 Ordinary shares of 1 pence each




GB0033862573
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.8425 34,987
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A

 
e) Date of the transaction 31 May 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

6 June 2022

Enquiries:

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800


