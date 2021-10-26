Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

10/26/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0033862573

Issuer Name

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbone Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Rathbone Nominees Ltd London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Oct-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Oct-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.989000 0.000000 4.989000 1822487
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0033862573 1822487 4.989000
Sub Total 8.A 1822487 4.989000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbone Investment Management Ltd 4.989000 4.989000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

25-Oct-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
11:32aEP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/25EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Change of Management Arrangements and Tender Offer
PU
10/25EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Change of Management Arrangements and Tender Offer
PR
10/20EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Annual General Meeting Update Statement
PU
10/20EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Annual General Meeting Update Statement
PR
10/18EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holding as at 30 September 2021
PU
10/18EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holding as at 30 September 2021
PR
10/12EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PU
10/12EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
09/17EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021
PU
More news