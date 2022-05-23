EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2022

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF * Financials Other - Europe 11.2 2 Volunteer Park Capital SCSp ** Financials Luxembourg 6.0 3 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 3.0 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 5 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.8 6 ENI Energy Italy 2.8 7 Orange Communication Services France 2.5 8 Shell Energy United Kingdom 2.4 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.3 10 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.3 11 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.2 12 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.2 13 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.2 14 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.1 15 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.1 16 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.1 17 Sanofi Health Care France 2.0 18 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.0 19 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 2.0 20 Roche *** Health Care Switzerland 1.9 21 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 22 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.9 23 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.9 24 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 1.9 25 Ubisoft Entertainment Communication Services France 1.8 26 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.8 27 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.7 Total equity investments 71.9 Cash and other net assets 28.1 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2022 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 40.6 United Kingdom 15.5 Japan 7.9 Americas 6.1 Asia Pacific ex Japan 1.8 Cash and other net assets 28.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2022 % of Net Assets Financials 21.4 Health Care 12.7 Communication Services 8.2 Energy 8.0 Industrials 7.3 Consumer Staples 4.8 Information Technology 3.8 Materials

Consumer Discretionary 1.9

1.9 Real Estate 1.8 Cash and other net assets 28.1 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 April 2022, the net assets of the Company were £99,914,000.

23 May 2022

