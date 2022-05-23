EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2022
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *
|Financials
|Other - Europe
|11.2
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital SCSp **
|Financials
|Luxembourg
| 6.0
|3
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
| 3.0
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
| 2.9
|5
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
| 2.8
|6
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
| 2.8
|7
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
| 2.5
|8
|Shell
|Energy
|United Kingdom
| 2.4
|9
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
| 2.3
|10
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
| 2.3
|11
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
| 2.2
|12
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
| 2.2
|13
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 2.2
|14
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
| 2.1
|15
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
| 2.1
|16
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
| 2.1
|17
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
| 2.0
|18
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
| 2.0
|19
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
| 2.0
|20
|Roche ***
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 1.9
|21
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
| 1.9
|22
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
| 1.9
|23
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
| 1.9
|24
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
| 1.9
|25
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Communication Services
|France
| 1.8
|26
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
| 1.8
|27
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
| 1.7
|Total equity investments
|
|
|71.9
|Cash and other net assets
|
|
|28.1
|Net assets
|
|
|100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
*** The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|40.6
|United Kingdom
|15.5
|Japan
|7.9
|Americas
|6.1
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|1.8
|Cash and other net assets
|28.1
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2022
| % of Net Assets
|Financials
|21.4
|Health Care
|12.7
|Communication Services
|8.2
|Energy
|8.0
|Industrials
|7.3
|Consumer Staples
|4.8
|Information Technology
|3.8
|Materials
Consumer Discretionary
|1.9
1.9
|Real Estate
|1.8
|Cash and other net assets
|28.1
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 30 April 2022, the net assets of the Company were £99,914,000.
23 May 2022
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company’s website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company’s registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF