    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/20 11:35:27 am EDT
286.00 GBX   +0.35%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2022

05/23/2022 | 02:01am EDT
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2022

Rank Company Sector Country           % of 
  Net Assets
Equity investments
1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF * Financials Other - Europe 11.2
2 Volunteer Park Capital SCSp ** Financials Luxembourg  6.0
3 Dassault Aviation Industrials France  3.0
4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom  2.9
5 TotalEnergies Energy France  2.8
6 ENI Energy Italy  2.8
7 Orange Communication Services France  2.5
8 Shell Energy United Kingdom  2.4
9 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan  2.3
10 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States  2.3
11 Bayer Health Care Germany  2.2
12 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom  2.2
13 Novartis Health Care Switzerland  2.2
14 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom  2.1
15 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany  2.1
16 General Dynamics Industrials United States  2.1
17 Sanofi Health Care France  2.0
18 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom  2.0
19 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom  2.0
20 Roche *** Health Care Switzerland  1.9
21 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan  1.9
22 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom  1.9
23 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan  1.9
24 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea  1.9
25 Ubisoft Entertainment Communication Services France  1.8
26 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan  1.8
27 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States  1.7
Total equity investments 71.9
Cash and other net assets 28.1
Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2022 % of Net Assets
Europe ex UK 40.6
United Kingdom 15.5
Japan 7.9
Americas 6.1
Asia Pacific ex Japan 1.8
Cash and other net assets 28.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION 

30 April 2022   % of Net Assets
Financials 21.4
Health Care 12.7
Communication Services 8.2
Energy 8.0
Industrials 7.3
Consumer Staples 4.8
Information Technology 3.8
Materials
Consumer Discretionary		 1.9
1.9
Real Estate 1.8
Cash and other net assets 28.1
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 April 2022, the net assets of the Company were £99,914,000.

23 May 2022

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company’s website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© PRNewswire 2022
