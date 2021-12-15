EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2021

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets Equity investments 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF Financials Other Europe 7.4 2 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.6 3 ENI Energy Italy 3.3 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 5 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.9 6 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.9 7 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.6 9 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.6 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 11 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.3 12 Sanofi Health Care France 2.2 13 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.2 14 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.2 15 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.1 16 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.0 17 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.0 18 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.0 19 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.0 20 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 1.9 21 Ubisoft Entertainment Communication Services France 1.9 22 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.8 23 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.7 24 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.8 25 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.8 26 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.8 27 Comsys Industrials Japan 0.7 28 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.6 29 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.6 30 Exeo Industrials Japan 0.6 31 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 65.1 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 5.0 Total fixed income investments 5.0 Cash and other net assets 29.9 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 31.9 United Kingdom 13.5 Japan 13.4 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.2 Americas 2.0 Fixed Income 5.0 Cash and other net assets 29.9 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2021 % of Net Assets Financials 14.5 Health Care 13.9 Communication Services 11.9 Consumer Staples 6.6 Energy 6.2 Industrials 4.2 Consumer Discretionary 3.7 Information Technology 2.1 Real Estate 2.0 Fixed Income 5.0 Cash and other net assets 29.9 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 November 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,595,000.

15 December 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

