EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2021
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity investments
|
|
|
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF
|Financials
|Other Europe
| 7.4
|2
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
| 3.6
|3
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
| 3.3
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
| 3.0
|5
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 2.9
|6
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
| 2.9
|7
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
| 2.7
|8
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
| 2.6
|9
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
| 2.6
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
| 2.4
|11
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
| 2.3
|12
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
| 2.2
|13
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
| 2.2
|14
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 2.2
|15
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
| 2.1
|16
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
| 2.0
|17
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
| 2.0
|18
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
| 2.0
|19
|BMW
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
| 2.0
|20
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
| 1.9
|21
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Communication Services
|France
| 1.9
|22
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
| 1.8
|23
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
| 1.7
|24
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.8
|25
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.8
|26
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.8
|27
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.7
|28
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
| 0.6
|29
|TBS
|Communication Services
|Japan
| 0.6
|30
|Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.6
|31
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.5
|
|Total equity investments
|
|
|65.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed income investments
|
|
|
|1
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|
|
|5.0
|
|Total fixed income investments
|
|
|5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and other net assets
|
|
|29.9
|
|Net assets
|
|
|100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2021
|% of Net Assets
|
|
|Europe ex UK
|31.9
|United Kingdom
|13.5
|Japan
|13.4
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|4.2
|Americas
|2.0
|Fixed Income
|5.0
|Cash and other net assets
|29.9
|
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2021
| % of Net Assets
|
|
|Financials
|14.5
|Health Care
|13.9
|Communication Services
|11.9
|Consumer Staples
|6.6
|Energy
|6.2
|Industrials
|4.2
|Consumer Discretionary
|3.7
|Information Technology
|2.1
|Real Estate
|2.0
|Fixed Income
|5.0
|Cash and other net assets
|29.9
|
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 30 November 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,595,000.
15 December 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company’s website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company’s registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF