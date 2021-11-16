Log in
    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 30 October 2021

11/16/2021 | 02:16am EST
Portfolio Holding as at 30 October 2021

Released : 16 Nov 2021 07:00

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2021

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

%

of

Net

Assets

Equity investments

1

Templeton European Long-Short

Financials

Other Europe

7.2

Equity SIF

2

ENI

Energy

Italy

3.5

3

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United

3.5

Kingdom

4

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United

3.1

Kingdom

5

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.1

6

ING

Financials

Netherlands

2.9

7

Roche *

Health Care

Switzerland

2.8

8

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.6

9

Vodafone

Communication Services

United

2.6

Kingdom

10

AstraZeneca

Health Care

United

2.6

Kingdom

11

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Financials

Japan

2.4

12

Sanofi

Health Care

France

2.3

13

Singapore Telecommunications

Communication Services

Singapore

2.2

14

Daiwa House Industry

Real Estate

Japan

2.2

15

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

2.1

16

Lloyds Banking

Financials

United

2.1

Kingdom

17

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

2.0

18

BMW

Consumer Discretionary

Germany

2.0

19

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.0

20

Astellas Pharma

Health Care

Japan

2.0

21

Fresenius Medical Care

Health Care

Germany

1.9

22

Ubisoft Entertainment

Communication Services

France

1.9

23

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.8

24

Mirait

Industrials

Japan

0.8

25

Comsys

Industrials

Japan

0.8

26

Raito Kogyo

Industrials

Japan

0.8

27

Meitec

Industrials

Japan

0.8

28

Ship Healthcare

Health Care

Japan

0.7

29

TBS

Communication Services

Japan

0.6

30

Exeo

Industrials

Japan

0.6

31

Totetsu Kogyo

Industrials

Japan

0.5

Total equity investments

66.4

Fixed income investments

1

US Treasury Inflation Protected

4.8

Security 0.125% 15 July 2030

Total fixed income investments

4.8

Cash and other net assets

28.8

Net assets

100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2021

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

32.3

Japan

14.0

United Kingdom

13.8

Asia Pacific ex Japan

4.2

Americas

2.0

Fixed Income

4.8

Cash and other net

28.8

assets

100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2021

% of Net

Assets

Financials

14.7

Health Care

14.4

Communication Services

11.9

Energy

6.5

Consumer Staples

6.5

Industrials

4.3

Consumer Discretionary

3.8

Real Estate

2.2

Information Technology

2.0

Fixed Income

4.8

Cash and other net

28.8

assets

100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 October 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,710,000.

16 November 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
