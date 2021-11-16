EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 30 October 2021

Portfolio Holding as at 30 October 2021
Released : 16 Nov 2021 07:00
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2021
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Country
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
Equity investments
|
|
|
|
1
|
Templeton European Long-Short
|
Financials
|
Other Europe
|
7.2
|
|
Equity SIF
|
|
|
|
2
|
ENI
|
Energy
|
Italy
|
3.5
|
3
|
Tesco
|
Consumer Staples
|
United
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
4
|
Unilever
|
Consumer Staples
|
United
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
5
|
TotalEnergies
|
Energy
|
France
|
3.1
|
6
|
ING
|
Financials
|
Netherlands
|
2.9
|
7
|
Roche *
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
2.8
|
8
|
Orange
|
Communication Services
|
France
|
2.6
|
9
|
Vodafone
|
Communication Services
|
United
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
10
|
AstraZeneca
|
Health Care
|
United
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
11
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
2.4
|
12
|
Sanofi
|
Health Care
|
France
|
2.3
|
13
|
Singapore Telecommunications
|
Communication Services
|
Singapore
|
2.2
|
14
|
Daiwa House Industry
|
Real Estate
|
Japan
|
2.2
|
15
|
Novartis
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
2.1
|
16
|
Lloyds Banking
|
Financials
|
United
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
17
|
Verizon Communications
|
Communication Services
|
United States
|
2.0
|
18
|
BMW
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Germany
|
2.0
|
19
|
Samsung Electronics
|
Information Technology
|
South Korea
|
2.0
|
20
|
Astellas Pharma
|
Health Care
|
Japan
|
2.0
|
21
|
Fresenius Medical Care
|
Health Care
|
Germany
|
1.9
|
22
|
Ubisoft Entertainment
|
Communication Services
|
France
|
1.9
|
23
|
Panasonic
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Japan
|
1.8
|
24
|
Mirait
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.8
|
25
|
Comsys
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.8
|
26
|
Raito Kogyo
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.8
|
27
|
Meitec
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.8
|
28
|
Ship Healthcare
|
Health Care
|
Japan
|
0.7
|
29
|
TBS
|
Communication Services
|
Japan
|
0.6
|
30
|
Exeo
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.6
|
31
|
Totetsu Kogyo
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.5
|
|
Total equity investments
|
|
|
66.4
|
|
Fixed income investments
|
|
|
|
1
|
US Treasury Inflation Protected
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|
|
|
|
|
Total fixed income investments
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
Cash and other net assets
|
|
|
28.8
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|
31 October 2021
|
% of Net Assets
|
Europe ex UK
|
32.3
|
Japan
|
14.0
|
United Kingdom
|
13.8
|
Asia Pacific ex Japan
|
4.2
|
Americas
|
2.0
|
Fixed Income
|
4.8
|
Cash and other net
|
28.8
|
assets
|
|
|
100.0
|
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|
|
31 October 2021
|
% of Net
|
|
Assets
|
Financials
|
14.7
|
Health Care
|
14.4
|
Communication Services
|
11.9
|
Energy
|
6.5
|
Consumer Staples
|
6.5
|
Industrials
|
4.3
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
3.8
|
Real Estate
|
2.2
|
Information Technology
|
2.0
|
Fixed Income
|
4.8
|
Cash and other net
|
28.8
|
assets
|
|
|
100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 October 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,710,000.
16 November 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
Disclaimer
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:15:05 UTC.