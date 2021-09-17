Log in
    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021

09/17/2021 | 02:01am EDT
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2021

Rank Company Sector Country           % of 
  Net Assets
Equity investments
1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF Financials Other Europe  6.1
2 Roche * Health Care Switzerland  3.4
3 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom  3.3
4 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom  3.2
5 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom  3.2
6 ENI Energy Italy  3.0
7 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom  2.9
8 Orange Communication Services France  2.7
9 TotalEnergies Energy France  2.7
10 ING Financials Netherlands  2.7
11 Nokia Information Technology Finland  2.5
12 Novartis Health Care Switzerland  2.4
13 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan  2.4
14 Sanofi Health Care France  2.3
15 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan  2.2
16 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany  2.2
17 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan  2.2
18 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea  2.2
19 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States  2.1
20 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore  2.1
21 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan  2.0
22 Commerzbank Financials Germany  1.9
23 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany  1.9
24 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan  1.8
25 Credicorp Financials Peru  1.3
26 Mirait Industrials Japan  0.9
27 Comsys Industrials Japan  0.9
28 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan  0.8
29 Meitec Industrials Japan  0.7
30 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan  0.7
31 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan  0.6
32 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan  0.6
33 TBS Communication Services Japan  0.6
Total equity investments 70.5
Fixed income investments
1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.8
Total fixed income investments 4.8
Cash and other net assets 24.7
Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2021 % of Net Assets
Europe ex UK 33.8
Japan 16.4
United Kingdom 12.6
Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.3
Americas 3.4
Fixed Income 4.8
Cash and other net assets 24.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION 

31 August 2021   % of Net Assets
Health Care 16.5
Financials 14.3
Communication Services 10.4
Consumer Staples 6.5
Consumer Discretionary 5.9
Energy 5.7
Information Technology 4.7
Industrials 4.5
Real Estate 2.0
Fixed Income 4.8
Cash and other net assets 24.7
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 August 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,331,000.

17 September 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company’s website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© PRNewswire 2021
