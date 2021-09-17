EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2021

30 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.7 31 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan 0.6 32 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.6 33 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.6 Total equity investments 70.5 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.8 Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 Total fixed income investments 4.8 Cash and other net assets 24.7 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 33.8 Japan 16.4 United Kingdom 12.6 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.3 Americas 3.4 Fixed Income 4.8 Cash and other net 24.7 assets 100.0 SECTOR DISTRIBUTION 31 August 2021 % of Net Assets Health Care 16.5 Financials 14.3 Communication Services 10.4 Consumer Staples 6.5 Consumer Discretionary 5.9 Energy 5.7 Information Technology 4.7 Industrials 4.5 Real Estate 2.0 Fixed Income 4.8 Cash and other net 24.7 assets 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 August 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,331,000.

17 September 2021

