EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021

Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021
Released : 17 Sep 2021 07:00
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2021
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Country
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Equity investments
|
|
|
|
1
|
Templeton European Long-Short
|
Financials
|
Other Europe
|
6.1
|
|
Equity SIF
|
|
|
|
2
|
Roche *
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
3.4
|
3
|
Tesco
|
Consumer Staples
|
United
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
4
|
AstraZeneca
|
Health Care
|
United
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
5
|
Unilever
|
Consumer Staples
|
United
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
6
|
ENI
|
Energy
|
Italy
|
3.0
|
7
|
Vodafone
|
Communication Services
|
United
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
8
|
Orange
|
Communication Services
|
France
|
2.7
|
9
|
TotalEnergies
|
Energy
|
France
|
2.7
|
10
|
ING
|
Financials
|
Netherlands
|
2.7
|
11
|
Nokia
|
Information Technology
|
Finland
|
2.5
|
12
|
Novartis
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
2.4
|
13
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
2.4
|
14
|
Sanofi
|
Health Care
|
France
|
2.3
|
15
|
Astellas Pharma
|
Health Care
|
Japan
|
2.2
|
16
|
Fresenius Medical Care
|
Health Care
|
Germany
|
2.2
|
17
|
Sony
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Japan
|
2.2
|
18
|
Samsung Electronics
|
Information Technology
|
South Korea
|
2.2
|
19
|
Verizon Communications
|
Communication Services
|
United States
|
2.1
|
20
|
Singapore Telecommunications
|
Communication Services
|
Singapore
|
2.1
|
21
|
Daiwa House Industry
|
Real Estate
|
Japan
|
2.0
|
22
|
Commerzbank
|
Financials
|
Germany
|
1.9
|
23
|
BMW
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Germany
|
1.9
|
24
|
Panasonic
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Japan
|
1.8
|
25
|
Credicorp
|
Financials
|
Peru
|
1.3
|
26
|
Mirait
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.9
|
27
|
Comsys
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.9
|
28
|
Raito Kogyo
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.8
|
29
|
Meitec
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.7
|
30
|
Ship Healthcare
|
Health Care
|
Japan
|
0.7
|
31
|
Kyowa Exeo
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.6
|
32
|
Totetsu Kogyo
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.6
|
33
|
TBS
|
Communication Services
|
Japan
|
0.6
|
|
Total equity investments
|
|
|
70.5
|
|
Fixed income investments
|
|
|
|
1
|
US Treasury Inflation Protected
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|
|
|
|
|
Total fixed income investments
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
Cash and other net assets
|
|
|
24.7
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|
31 August 2021
|
% of Net Assets
|
Europe ex UK
|
33.8
|
Japan
|
16.4
|
United Kingdom
|
12.6
|
Asia Pacific ex Japan
|
4.3
|
Americas
|
3.4
|
Fixed Income
|
4.8
|
Cash and other net
|
24.7
|
assets
|
|
|
100.0
|
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|
|
31 August 2021
|
% of Net
|
|
Assets
|
Health Care
|
16.5
|
Financials
|
14.3
|
Communication Services
|
10.4
|
Consumer Staples
|
6.5
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
5.9
|
Energy
|
5.7
|
Information Technology
|
4.7
|
Industrials
|
4.5
|
Real Estate
|
2.0
|
Fixed Income
|
4.8
|
Cash and other net
|
24.7
|
assets
|
|
|
100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 August 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,331,000.
17 September 2021
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
