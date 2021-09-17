Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021

09/17/2021 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021

Released : 17 Sep 2021 07:00

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2021

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

%

of

Net

Assets

Equity investments

1

Templeton European Long-Short

Financials

Other Europe

6.1

Equity SIF

2

Roche *

Health Care

Switzerland

3.4

3

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United

3.3

Kingdom

4

AstraZeneca

Health Care

United

3.2

Kingdom

5

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United

3.2

Kingdom

6

ENI

Energy

Italy

3.0

7

Vodafone

Communication Services

United

2.9

Kingdom

8

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.7

9

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

2.7

10

ING

Financials

Netherlands

2.7

11

Nokia

Information Technology

Finland

2.5

12

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

2.4

13

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Financials

Japan

2.4

14

Sanofi

Health Care

France

2.3

15

Astellas Pharma

Health Care

Japan

2.2

16

Fresenius Medical Care

Health Care

Germany

2.2

17

Sony

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

2.2

18

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.2

19

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

2.1

20

Singapore Telecommunications

Communication Services

Singapore

2.1

21

Daiwa House Industry

Real Estate

Japan

2.0

22

Commerzbank

Financials

Germany

1.9

23

BMW

Consumer Discretionary

Germany

1.9

24

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.8

25

Credicorp

Financials

Peru

1.3

26

Mirait

Industrials

Japan

0.9

27

Comsys

Industrials

Japan

0.9

28

Raito Kogyo

Industrials

Japan

0.8

29

Meitec

Industrials

Japan

0.7

30

Ship Healthcare

Health Care

Japan

0.7

31

Kyowa Exeo

Industrials

Japan

0.6

32

Totetsu Kogyo

Industrials

Japan

0.6

33

TBS

Communication Services

Japan

0.6

Total equity investments

70.5

Fixed income investments

1

US Treasury Inflation Protected

4.8

Security 0.125% 15 July 2030

Total fixed income investments

4.8

Cash and other net assets

24.7

Net assets

100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2021

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

33.8

Japan

16.4

United Kingdom

12.6

Asia Pacific ex Japan

4.3

Americas

3.4

Fixed Income

4.8

Cash and other net

24.7

assets

100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2021

% of Net

Assets

Health Care

16.5

Financials

14.3

Communication Services

10.4

Consumer Staples

6.5

Consumer Discretionary

5.9

Energy

5.7

Information Technology

4.7

Industrials

4.5

Real Estate

2.0

Fixed Income

4.8

Cash and other net

24.7

assets

100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 August 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,331,000.

17 September 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
02:22aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021
PU
02:01aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021
PR
09/08EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Depositary Change
PU
09/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Depositary Change
PR
08/20EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
08/20Ep Global Opportunities Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year ..
CI
08/20Tranche Update on EP Global Opportunities Trust plc's Equity Buyback announce..
CI
08/20Tranche Update on EP Global Opportunities Trust plc's Equity Buyback announce..
CI
08/17EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -2,04 M -2,82 M -2,82 M
Net income 2020 -2,87 M -3,96 M -3,96 M
Net cash 2020 15,2 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -39,5x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 103 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
EV / Sales 2020 -46,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,82 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Charles Dowds Chairman
David Thomas McLeod Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Michael Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Hazel Dianne Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth John Greig Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC-0.70%142
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED0.08%2 062
INDIA GRID TRUST10.21%1 070