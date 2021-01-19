EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|% of
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity investments
|
|
|
|1
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
| 3.3
|2
|Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
|Information Technology
|Taiwan
| 3.1
|3
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
| 3.1
|4
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
| 2.9
|5
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
| 2.8
|6
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
| 2.7
|7
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
| 2.6
|8
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
| 2.5
|9
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
| 2.5
|10
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
| 2.5
|11
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
| 2.4
|12
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 2.4
|13
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
| 2.4
|14
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
| 2.3
|15
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
| 2.3
|16
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
| 2.2
|17
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
| 2.2
|18
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 2.2
|19
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
| 2.1
|20
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
| 2.1
|21
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
| 2.1
|22
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
| 2.1
|23
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
| 2.1
|24
|Total
|Energy
|France
| 2.1
|25
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
| 2.0
|26
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
| 2.0
|27
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
| 2.0
|28
|BMW
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
| 1.9
|29
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
| 1.8
|30
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
| 1.6
|31
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
| 1.6
|32
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
| 1.0
|33
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.8
|34
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
| 0.8
|35
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.7
|36
|Kyowa Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.7
|37
|TBS
|Communication Services
|Japan
| 0.7
|38
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.7
|39
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
| 0.7
|
|Total equity investments
|
|
|78.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed income investments
|
|
|
|1
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|
|
|4.5
|2
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050
|
|
|4.5
|
|Total fixed income investments
|
|
|9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and other net assets
|
|
|13.0
|
|Net assets
|
|
|100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2020
|% of Net Assets
|
|
|Europe ex UK
|23.5
|Japan
|22.1
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|15.0
|United Kingdom
|13.1
|Americas
|4.2
|Fixed Income
|9.1
|Cash and other net assets
|13.0
|
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2020
| % of Net Assets
|
|
|Health Care
|16.2
|Information Technology
|13.6
|Communication Services
|12.3
|Financials
|8.6
|Consumer Staples
|7.6
|Consumer Discretionary
|6.8
|Industrials
|4.5
|Energy
|3.7
|Materials
|2.5
|Real Estate
|2.1
|Fixed Income
|9.1
|Cash and other net assets
|13.0
|
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 December 2020, the net assets of the Company were £119,095,000.
19 January 2021
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
