EP Global Opportunities Trust plc    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020

01/19/2021 | 02:11am EST
Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020

Released : 19 Jan 2021 07:00

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

% of

Net

Assets

Equity investments

1

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

3.3

2

Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

Information Technology

Taiwan

3.1

3

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United

3.1

Kingdom

4

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.9

5

Vodafone

Communication Services

United

2.8

Kingdom

6

Murata Manufacturing

Information Technology

Japan

2.7

7

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United

2.6

Kingdom

8

Antofagasta

Materials

United

2.5

Kingdom

9

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

2.5

10

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H

Health Care

China

2.5

11

Samsung SDI

Information Technology

South Korea

2.4

12

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

2.4

13

Sony

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

2.4

14

Commerzbank

Financials

Germany

2.3

15

Astellas Pharma

Health Care

Japan

2.3

16

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United

2.2

States

17

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Financials

Japan

2.2

18

Roche *

Health Care

Switzerland

2.2

19

ING

Financials

Netherlands

2.1

20

Sanofi

Health Care

France

2.1

21

AstraZeneca

Health Care

United

2.1

Kingdom

22

Daiwa House Industry

Real Estate

Japan

2.1

23

Singapore Telecommunications

Communication Services

Singapore

2.1

24

Total

Energy

France

2.1

25

Nokia

Information Technology

Finland

2.0

26

Japan Tobacco

Consumer Staples

Japan

2.0

27

Credicorp

Financials

Peru

2.0

28

BMW

Consumer Discretionary

Germany

1.9

29

Fresenius Medical Care

Health Care

Germany

1.8

30

China Mobile

Communication Services

China

1.6

31

ENI

Energy

Italy

1.6

32

Comsys

Industrials

Japan

1.0

33

Raito Kogyo

Industrials

Japan

0.8

34

Ship Healthcare

Health Care

Japan

0.8

35

Mirait

Industrials

Japan

0.7

36

Kyowa Exeo

Industrials

Japan

0.7

37

TBS

Communication Services

Japan

0.7

38

Totetsu Kogyo

Industrials

Japan

0.7

39

Meitec

Industrials

Japan

0.7

Total equity investments

78.0

Fixed income investments

1

US Treasury Inflation Protected

4.5

Security 0.125% 15 July 2030

2

US Treasury Inflation Protected

4.5

Security 0.25% 15 February 2050

Total fixed income investments

9.0

Cash and other net assets

13.0

Net assets

100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2020

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

23.5

Japan

22.1

Asia Pacific ex Japan

15.0

United Kingdom

13.1

Americas

4.2

Fixed Income

9.1

Cash and other net

13.0

assets

100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2020

% of Net

Assets

Health Care

16.2

Information Technology

13.6

Communication Services

12.3

Financials

8.6

Consumer Staples

7.6

Consumer Discretionary

6.8

Industrials

4.5

Energy

3.7

Materials

2.5

Real Estate

2.1

Fixed Income

9.1

Cash and other net

13.0

assets

100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 December 2020, the net assets of the Company were £119,095,000.

19 January 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 07:11:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
