EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020

Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020
Released : 19 Jan 2021 07:00
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Country
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
Equity investments
|
|
|
|
1
|
Samsung Electronics
|
Information Technology
|
South Korea
|
3.3
|
2
|
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
|
Information Technology
|
Taiwan
|
3.1
|
3
|
Tesco
|
Consumer Staples
|
United
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
4
|
Orange
|
Communication Services
|
France
|
2.9
|
5
|
Vodafone
|
Communication Services
|
United
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
6
|
Murata Manufacturing
|
Information Technology
|
Japan
|
2.7
|
7
|
Unilever
|
Consumer Staples
|
United
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
8
|
Antofagasta
|
Materials
|
United
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
9
|
Panasonic
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Japan
|
2.5
|
10
|
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|
Health Care
|
China
|
2.5
|
11
|
Samsung SDI
|
Information Technology
|
South Korea
|
2.4
|
12
|
Novartis
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
2.4
|
13
|
Sony
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Japan
|
2.4
|
14
|
Commerzbank
|
Financials
|
Germany
|
2.3
|
15
|
Astellas Pharma
|
Health Care
|
Japan
|
2.3
|
16
|
Verizon Communications
|
Communication Services
|
United
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
States
|
|
17
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
2.2
|
18
|
Roche *
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
2.2
|
19
|
ING
|
Financials
|
Netherlands
|
2.1
|
20
|
Sanofi
|
Health Care
|
France
|
2.1
|
21
|
AstraZeneca
|
Health Care
|
United
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
Kingdom
|
|
22
|
Daiwa House Industry
|
Real Estate
|
Japan
|
2.1
|
23
|
Singapore Telecommunications
|
Communication Services
|
Singapore
|
2.1
|
24
|
Total
|
Energy
|
France
|
2.1
|
25
|
Nokia
|
Information Technology
|
Finland
|
2.0
|
26
|
Japan Tobacco
|
Consumer Staples
|
Japan
|
2.0
|
27
|
Credicorp
|
Financials
|
Peru
|
2.0
|
28
|
BMW
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Germany
|
1.9
|
29
|
Fresenius Medical Care
|
Health Care
|
Germany
|
1.8
|
30
|
China Mobile
|
Communication Services
|
China
|
1.6
|
31
|
ENI
|
Energy
|
Italy
|
1.6
|
32
|
Comsys
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
1.0
|
33
|
Raito Kogyo
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.8
|
34
|
Ship Healthcare
|
Health Care
|
Japan
|
0.8
|
35
|
Mirait
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.7
|
36
|
Kyowa Exeo
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.7
|
37
|
TBS
|
Communication Services
|
Japan
|
0.7
|
38
|
Totetsu Kogyo
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.7
|
39
|
Meitec
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.7
|
|
Total equity investments
|
|
|
78.0
|
|
Fixed income investments
|
|
|
|
1
|
US Treasury Inflation Protected
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|
|
|
|
2
|
US Treasury Inflation Protected
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
Security 0.25% 15 February 2050
|
|
|
|
|
Total fixed income investments
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
Cash and other net assets
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
|
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|
|
31 December 2020
|
% of Net Assets
|
Europe ex UK
|
23.5
|
Japan
|
22.1
|
Asia Pacific ex Japan
|
15.0
|
United Kingdom
|
13.1
|
Americas
|
4.2
|
Fixed Income
|
9.1
|
Cash and other net
|
13.0
|
assets
|
|
|
100.0
|
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|
|
31 December 2020
|
% of Net
|
|
Assets
|
Health Care
|
16.2
|
Information Technology
|
13.6
|
Communication Services
|
12.3
|
Financials
|
8.6
|
Consumer Staples
|
7.6
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
6.8
|
Industrials
|
4.5
|
Energy
|
3.7
|
Materials
|
2.5
|
Real Estate
|
2.1
|
Fixed Income
|
9.1
|
Cash and other net
|
13.0
|
assets
|
100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 December 2020, the net assets of the Company were £119,095,000.
19 January 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 07:11:00 UTC