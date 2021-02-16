EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 January 2021

Portfolio Holding as at 31 January 2021
Released : 16 Feb 2021 07:00
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2021
|
Rank Company
|
|
Equity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sector
|
Country
|
% of
|
Net
|
Assets
|
1
|
Tesco
|
Consumer Staples
|
United
|
3.2
|
Kingdom
|
2
|
Vodafone
|
Communication Services
|
United
|
2.9
|
Kingdom
|
3
|
Murata Manufacturing
|
Information Technology
|
Japan
|
2.9
|
4
|
Roche *
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
2.9
|
5
|
AstraZeneca
|
Health Care
|
United
|
2.9
|
Kingdom
|
6
|
Orange
|
Communication Services
|
France
|
2.8
|
7
|
Nokia
|
Information Technology
|
Finland
|
2.6
|
8
|
Antofagasta
|
Materials
|
United
|
2.5
|
Kingdom
|
9
|
Unilever
|
Consumer Staples
|
United
|
2.5
|
Kingdom
|
10
|
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
|
Information Technology
|
Taiwan
|
2.5
|
11
|
Samsung Electronics
|
Information Technology
|
South Korea
|
2.4
|
12
|
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|
Health Care
|
China
|
2.4
|
13
|
Astellas Pharma
|
Health Care
|
Japan
|
2.4
|
14
|
Novartis
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
2.3
|
15
|
Sony
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Japan
|
2.3
|
16
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
2.1
|
17
|
Singapore Telecommunications
|
Communication Services
|
Singapore
|
2.1
|
18
|
Verizon Communications
|
Communication Services
|
United
|
2.1
|
States
|
19
|
Sanofi
|
Health Care
|
France
|
2.1
|
20
|
ING
|
Financials
|
Netherlands
|
2.1
|
21
|
Total
|
Energy
|
France
|
2.0
|
22
|
Commerzbank
|
Financials
|
Germany
|
2.0
|
23
|
Daiwa House Industry
|
Real Estate
|
Japan
|
2.0
|
24
|
Japan Tobacco
|
Consumer Staples
|
Japan
|
1.9
|
25
|
Panasonic
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Japan
|
1.9
|
26
|
BMW
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Germany
|
1.9
|
27
|
Credicorp
|
Financials
|
Peru
|
1.8
|
28
|
Fresenius Medical Care
|
Health Care
|
Germany
|
1.8
|
29
|
ENI
|
Energy
|
Italy
|
1.6
|
30
|
Comsys
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
0.9
Communication Services Japan 0.7
Industrials Japan 0.7
Industrials Japan 0.7
Industrials Japan 0.7
Industrials Japan 0.7
Industrials Japan 0.6
Total equity investments 72.7
Fixed income investments
1
US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.6
Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
2
US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.4
Security 0.25% 15 February 2050
Total fixed income investments 9.0
Cash and other net assets 18.3
Net assets 100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
31 January 2021 % of Net Assets
|
Europe ex UK
|
24.0
|
Japan
|
21.3
|
United Kingdom
|
14.1
|
Asia Pacific ex Japan
|
9.4
|
Americas
|
3.9
|
Fixed Income
|
9.0
|
Cash and other net
|
18.3
|
assets
|
100.0
|
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|
31 January 2021
|
% of Net
|
Assets
|
Health Care
|
17.5
|
Communication Services
|
10.7
|
Information Technology
|
10.3
|
Financials
|
8.0
|
Consumer Staples
|
7.6
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
6.1
|
Industrials
|
4.3
|
Energy
|
3.6
|
Materials
|
2.5
|
Real Estate
|
2.0
|
Fixed Income
|
9.0
|
Cash and other net
|
18.3
|
assets
|
100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 January 2021, the net assets of the Company were £118,306,000.
16 February 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF