EP Global Opportunities Trust plc    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 January 2021

02/16/2021 | 02:13am EST
Portfolio Holding as at 31 January 2021

Released : 16 Feb 2021 07:00

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2021

Rank Company

Equity investments

Sector

Country

% of

Net

Assets

1

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United

3.2

Kingdom

2

Vodafone

Communication Services

United

2.9

Kingdom

3

Murata Manufacturing

Information Technology

Japan

2.9

4

Roche *

Health Care

Switzerland

2.9

5

AstraZeneca

Health Care

United

2.9

Kingdom

6

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.8

7

Nokia

Information Technology

Finland

2.6

8

Antofagasta

Materials

United

2.5

Kingdom

9

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United

2.5

Kingdom

10

Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

Information Technology

Taiwan

2.5

11

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.4

12

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H

Health Care

China

2.4

13

Astellas Pharma

Health Care

Japan

2.4

14

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

2.3

15

Sony

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

2.3

16

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Financials

Japan

2.1

17

Singapore Telecommunications

Communication Services

Singapore

2.1

18

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United

2.1

States

19

Sanofi

Health Care

France

2.1

20

ING

Financials

Netherlands

2.1

21

Total

Energy

France

2.0

22

Commerzbank

Financials

Germany

2.0

23

Daiwa House Industry

Real Estate

Japan

2.0

24

Japan Tobacco

Consumer Staples

Japan

1.9

25

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.9

26

BMW

Consumer Discretionary

Germany

1.9

27

Credicorp

Financials

Peru

1.8

28

Fresenius Medical Care

Health Care

Germany

1.8

29

ENI

Energy

Italy

1.6

30

Comsys

Industrials

Japan

0.9

  • 31 Ship Healthcare

  • 32 TBS

  • 33 Raito Kogyo

  • 34 Mirait

  • 35 Kyowa Exeo

  • 36 Meitec

  • 37 Totetsu KogyoHealth Care Japan 0.8

Communication Services Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.6

Total equity investments 72.7

Fixed income investments

1

US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.6

Security 0.125% 15 July 2030

2

US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.4

Security 0.25% 15 February 2050

Total fixed income investments 9.0

Cash and other net assets 18.3

Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2021 % of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

24.0

Japan

21.3

United Kingdom

14.1

Asia Pacific ex Japan

9.4

Americas

3.9

Fixed Income

9.0

Cash and other net

18.3

assets

100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2021

% of Net

Assets

Health Care

17.5

Communication Services

10.7

Information Technology

10.3

Financials

8.0

Consumer Staples

7.6

Consumer Discretionary

6.1

Industrials

4.3

Energy

3.6

Materials

2.5

Real Estate

2.0

Fixed Income

9.0

Cash and other net

18.3

assets

100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 January 2021, the net assets of the Company were £118,306,000.

16 February 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
