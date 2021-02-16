EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 31 January 2021

Portfolio Holding as at 31 January 2021

Released : 16 Feb 2021 07:00

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2021

Rank Company Equity investments

Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Tesco Consumer Staples United 3.2 Kingdom 2 Vodafone Communication Services United 2.9 Kingdom 3 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 2.9 4 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.9 5 AstraZeneca Health Care United 2.9 Kingdom 6 Orange Communication Services France 2.8 7 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.6 8 Antofagasta Materials United 2.5 Kingdom 9 Unilever Consumer Staples United 2.5 Kingdom 10 Taiwan Semiconductor ADR Information Technology Taiwan 2.5 11 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.4 12 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.4 13 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.4 14 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.3 15 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.3 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.1 17 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.1 18 Verizon Communications Communication Services United 2.1 States 19 Sanofi Health Care France 2.1 20 ING Financials Netherlands 2.1 21 Total Energy France 2.0 22 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 23 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.0 24 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 1.9 25 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 26 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 1.9 27 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.8 28 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.8 29 ENI Energy Italy 1.6 30 Comsys Industrials Japan 0.9

31 Ship Healthcare

32 TBS

33 Raito Kogyo

34 Mirait

35 Kyowa Exeo

36 Meitec

37 Totetsu KogyoHealth Care Japan 0.8

Communication Services Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.6

Total equity investments 72.7

Fixed income investments

1

US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.6

Security 0.125% 15 July 2030

2

US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.4

Security 0.25% 15 February 2050

Total fixed income investments 9.0

Cash and other net assets 18.3

Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2021 % of Net Assets

Europe ex UK 24.0 Japan 21.3 United Kingdom 14.1 Asia Pacific ex Japan 9.4 Americas 3.9 Fixed Income 9.0 Cash and other net 18.3 assets 100.0 SECTOR DISTRIBUTION 31 January 2021 % of Net Assets Health Care 17.5 Communication Services 10.7 Information Technology 10.3 Financials 8.0 Consumer Staples 7.6 Consumer Discretionary 6.1 Industrials 4.3 Energy 3.6 Materials 2.5 Real Estate 2.0 Fixed Income 9.0 Cash and other net 18.3 assets 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 January 2021, the net assets of the Company were £118,306,000.

16 February 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF