EP Global Opportunities Trust plc    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 11:35:12 am
255 GBX   +1.19%
12:15pEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10:36aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/03EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

11/04/2020 | 12:15pm EST

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 04 November 2020 it purchased 50,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.54 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 25,441,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 39,067,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

 04 November 2020

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© PRNewswire 2020

