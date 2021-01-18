Log in
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

01/18/2021 | 07:24am EST
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 15 January 2021 it purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.805 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 25,911,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 38,597,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

18 January 2021

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© PRNewswire 2021
