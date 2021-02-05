Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EP Global Opportunities Trust plc    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/05 04:33:45 am
276 GBX   -2.13%
12:43aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/25EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

02/05/2021 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 04 February 2021 it purchased 20,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.78 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 26,066,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 38,442,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

05 February 2021

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
12:43aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/25EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/21EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : s) in Company
PR
01/21EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/18EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020
PU
01/18EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020
PR
01/18EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/18EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/11EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ