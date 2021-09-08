Log in
    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/08/2021 | 05:35am EDT
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 7 September 2021 it purchased 50,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.835 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 27,981,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 36,527,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. Accordingly, the total voting rights in the Company are 36,527,725. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in EP Global Opportunities Trust plc under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

8 September 2021                                      

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF


