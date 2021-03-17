EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 28 February 2021

Portfolio Holding as at 28 February 2021

Released : 16 Mar 2021 07:00

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2021

Rank Company Equity investments

Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Tesco Consumer Staples United 3.1 Kingdom 2 Unilever Consumer Staples United 3.0 Kingdom 3 Vodafone Communication Services United 3.0 Kingdom 4 Orange Communication Services France 2.8 5 Total Energy France 2.8 6 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.8 7 ENI Energy Italy 2.8 8 AstraZeneca Health Care United 2.8 Kingdom 9 ING Financials Netherlands 2.6 10 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.5 11 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.4 12 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 13 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.3 14 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.2 15 Taiwan Semiconductor ADR Information Technology Taiwan 2.2 16 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.2 17 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.1 18 Antofagasta Materials United 2.1 Kingdom 19 Verizon Communications Communication Services United 2.1 States 20 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.1 21 Sanofi Health Care France 2.1 22 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.0 23 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.0 24 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 25 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.0 26 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 27 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 1.9 28 Comsys Industrials Japan 1.0 29 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.8 30 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7

31 Mirait

32 TBS

33 Meitec

34 Kyowa Exeo

35 Totetsu KogyoIndustrials Japan 0.7

Communication Services Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.6

Total equity investments 70.1

Fixed income investments

1

US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.5

Security 0.125% 15 July 2030

2

US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.1

Security 0.25% 15 February 2050

Total fixed income investments 8.6

Cash and other net assets 21.3

Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2021 % of Net Assets

Europe ex UK 26.2 Japan 16.9 United Kingdom 13.9 Asia Pacific ex Japan 8.9 Americas 4.1 Fixed Income 8.6 Cash and other net 21.3 assets 100.0 SECTOR DISTRIBUTION 28 February 2021 % of Net Assets Health Care 17.2 Communication Services 10.7 Financials 8.9 Information Technology 6.8 Consumer Discretionary 6.3 Consumer Staples 6.0 Energy 5.6 Industrials 4.3 Materials 2.1 Real Estate 2.0 Fixed Income 8.6 Cash and other net 21.3 assets 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 28 February 2021, the net assets of the Company were £114,846,000.

16 March 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF