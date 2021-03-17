EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 28 February 2021

Portfolio Holding as at 28 February 2021
Released : 16 Mar 2021 07:00
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2021
Rank Company
Equity investments
Sector
Country
% of
Net
Assets
1
Tesco
Consumer Staples
United
3.1
Kingdom
2
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United
3.0
Kingdom
3
Vodafone
Communication Services
United
3.0
Kingdom
4
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.8
5
Total
Energy
France
2.8
6
Roche *
Health Care
Switzerland
2.8
7
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.8
8
AstraZeneca
Health Care
United
2.8
Kingdom
9
ING
Financials
Netherlands
2.6
10
Sony
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
2.5
11
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
2.4
12
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Financials
Japan
2.4
13
Astellas Pharma
Health Care
Japan
2.3
14
Novartis
Health Care
Switzerland
2.2
15
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
Information Technology
Taiwan
2.2
16
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
Health Care
China
2.2
17
Nokia
Information Technology
Finland
2.1
18
Antofagasta
Materials
United
2.1
Kingdom
19
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United
2.1
States
20
Singapore Telecommunications
Communication Services
Singapore
2.1
21
Sanofi
Health Care
France
2.1
22
Fresenius Medical Care
Health Care
Germany
2.0
23
Daiwa House Industry
Real Estate
Japan
2.0
24
Commerzbank
Financials
Germany
2.0
25
Credicorp
Financials
Peru
2.0
26
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
1.9
27
BMW
Consumer Discretionary
Germany
1.9
28
Comsys
Industrials
Japan
1.0
29
Ship Healthcare
Health Care
Japan
0.8
30
Raito Kogyo
Industrials
Japan
0.7
Communication Services Japan 0.7
Industrials Japan 0.7
Industrials Japan 0.7
Industrials Japan 0.6
Total equity investments 70.1
Fixed income investments
1
US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.5
Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
2
US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.1
Security 0.25% 15 February 2050
Total fixed income investments 8.6
Cash and other net assets 21.3
Net assets 100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
28 February 2021 % of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
26.2
Japan
16.9
United Kingdom
13.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan
8.9
Americas
4.1
Fixed Income
8.6
Cash and other net
21.3
assets
100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
28 February 2021
% of Net
Assets
Health Care
17.2
Communication Services
10.7
Financials
8.9
Information Technology
6.8
Consumer Discretionary
6.3
Consumer Staples
6.0
Energy
5.6
Industrials
4.3
Materials
2.1
Real Estate
2.0
Fixed Income
8.6
Cash and other net
21.3
assets
100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 28 February 2021, the net assets of the Company were £114,846,000.
16 March 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF