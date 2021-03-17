Log in
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holding as at 28 February 2021

03/17/2021
Portfolio Holding as at 28 February 2021

Released : 16 Mar 2021 07:00

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2021

Rank Company

Equity investments

Sector

Country

% of

Net

Assets

1

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United

3.1

Kingdom

2

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United

3.0

Kingdom

3

Vodafone

Communication Services

United

3.0

Kingdom

4

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.8

5

Total

Energy

France

2.8

6

Roche *

Health Care

Switzerland

2.8

7

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.8

8

AstraZeneca

Health Care

United

2.8

Kingdom

9

ING

Financials

Netherlands

2.6

10

Sony

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

2.5

11

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.4

12

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Financials

Japan

2.4

13

Astellas Pharma

Health Care

Japan

2.3

14

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

2.2

15

Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

Information Technology

Taiwan

2.2

16

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H

Health Care

China

2.2

17

Nokia

Information Technology

Finland

2.1

18

Antofagasta

Materials

United

2.1

Kingdom

19

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United

2.1

States

20

Singapore Telecommunications

Communication Services

Singapore

2.1

21

Sanofi

Health Care

France

2.1

22

Fresenius Medical Care

Health Care

Germany

2.0

23

Daiwa House Industry

Real Estate

Japan

2.0

24

Commerzbank

Financials

Germany

2.0

25

Credicorp

Financials

Peru

2.0

26

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.9

27

BMW

Consumer Discretionary

Germany

1.9

28

Comsys

Industrials

Japan

1.0

29

Ship Healthcare

Health Care

Japan

0.8

30

Raito Kogyo

Industrials

Japan

0.7

  • 31 Mirait

  • 32 TBS

  • 33 Meitec

  • 34 Kyowa Exeo

  • 35 Totetsu KogyoIndustrials Japan 0.7

Communication Services Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.7

Industrials Japan 0.6

Total equity investments 70.1

Fixed income investments

1

US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.5

Security 0.125% 15 July 2030

2

US Treasury Inflation Protected 4.1

Security 0.25% 15 February 2050

Total fixed income investments 8.6

Cash and other net assets 21.3

Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2021 % of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

26.2

Japan

16.9

United Kingdom

13.9

Asia Pacific ex Japan

8.9

Americas

4.1

Fixed Income

8.6

Cash and other net

21.3

assets

100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2021

% of Net

Assets

Health Care

17.2

Communication Services

10.7

Financials

8.9

Information Technology

6.8

Consumer Discretionary

6.3

Consumer Staples

6.0

Energy

5.6

Industrials

4.3

Materials

2.1

Real Estate

2.0

Fixed Income

8.6

Cash and other net

21.3

assets

100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 28 February 2021, the net assets of the Company were £114,846,000.

16 March 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
