    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

04/19/2021 | 08:45am EDT
Transaction in Own Shares

Released : 19 Apr 2021 13:34

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 16 April 2021 it purchased 125,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.911 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 27,291,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 37,217,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

19 April 2021

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 12:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
