  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 04:17:39 am
287.4133 GBX   -2.57%
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

06/11/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Transaction in Own Shares

Released : 11 Jun 2021 11:04

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 10 June 2021 it purchased 50,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.90 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 27,666,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 36,842,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. Accordingly, the total voting rights in the Company are 36,842,725. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in EP Global Opportunities Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

11 June 2021

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
