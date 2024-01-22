EP&T Global Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Oneile as an independent non-executive director effective 1 February 2024. Paul is a highly experienced company director, who has held the positions of Chairman (Executive and Non-executive), Director, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of companies across a variety of industries, including roles within ASX-listed companies. Paul's previous experience includes being the non-executive Deputy Chair of Thorn Group Limited, the non-executive Chair of Invigor Group Limited, non-executive Chair of A2B Australia Limited (formerly Cabcharge Australia Limited) and non-executive Chair of Intecq Limited (formerly eBet Limited) from 2012 until its acquisition by Tabcorp Holdings Limited in 2016.

From 2003 to 2008, Paul was CEO of Aristocrat Leisure Limited, where he oversaw significant business and cultural change which included, streamlining the supply chain operation and successfully oversaw the growth of the company's international operations.