EPACK Durable Limited announced appointment of Senior Management Personnel ("SMP") - Mr. Maneesh Bahuguna as Senior Vice President (RAC Operations). The said appointment is pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and subsequent approval of the Board of Directors. Appointment with effect from June 01, 2024.

Mr. Maneesh Bahuguna, aged about 52 years, has over 30 years of work experience in the field of overseeing Profitability, Business Growth, Operational Excellence, Strategic Sourcing, Sourcing & Supplier Sustainability, Exports, Strategic Purchase etc. He has the varied experience of working with global leaders (Fortune 500 to Startups) in diversified categories across B2B/B2C segments, Manufacturing etc. He holds a Bachelors degree of Engineering from IIT Roorkee.

He has been previously associated with Ekharkhana as Founder, udaan.com as Business Head, Flipkart, Inter IKEA Group, Philips Electronics, Angelo Brothers, Gulf Advanced Lighting, Schneider Electric, Phoenix Lamps. Also, he shall be heading the Room Air Conditioner (RAC) business segment in the Company where he shall be responsible for the overall growth and sustainability of the RAC business.