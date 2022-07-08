Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EPAM Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPAM   US29414B1044

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.

(EPAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27 2022-07-08 am EDT
327.89 USD   -0.37%
10:04aEPAM Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
06/24EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.(NYSE : EPAM) added to Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/23EPAM Certified as a Most Loved Workplace for the Second Year in a Row
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EPAM Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

The conference call will be available live on the EPAM website at https://investors.epam.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register for the event. For those who cannot access the live webcast, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website. 

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies. 

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 45 countries across five continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm.

Learn more at http://www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Mailing List

To opt out from the automatic mailing list for EPAM news please submit your request to unsubscribe at https://investors.epam.com/unsubscribe

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epam-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301582834.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
10:04aEPAM Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
06/24EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.(NYSE : EPAM) added to Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/23EPAM Certified as a Most Loved Workplace for the Second Year in a Row
PR
06/07EPAM Named an Adobe Platinum Level Solution Partner
PR
06/06Wedbush Raises EPAM Systems' Price Target to $400 From $380, Reiterates Outperform Rati..
MT
06/03EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/24INSIDER SELL : Epam Systems
MT
05/19TRANSCRIPT : EPAM Systems, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Retail Sales, -2-
DJ
05/16EPAM to Host Investor Day May 19 in Boston
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations