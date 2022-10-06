Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EPAM Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPAM   US29414B1044

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.

(EPAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-06 pm EDT
356.31 USD   -4.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

EPAM Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/06/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. 

The conference call will be available live on the EPAM website at https://investors.epam.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register for the event. For those who will not be able to attend the live webcast, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website. 

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epam-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301643191.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
