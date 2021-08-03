Log in
    EPAM   US29414B1044

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.

(EPAM)
EPAM : Continuum Reveals Early Results from 'Consumers Unmasked' Study

08/03/2021
Key findings of the consumer study-across the US, UK and Germany-reveal value and discounts remain key buying triggers, while brand ethics climb the leaderboard.

NEWTOWN, PA., AUGUST 3, 2021 - EPAM Continuum, the integrated business, experience, technology and data consulting practice of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), today announced the release of their 2021 Consumers Unmasked Study. The first in a four-part study, the project follows a consumer council made up of 71 Millennial and Gen-Z shoppers-exploring their spending habits across the food, fitness, fashion, travel and home industries through discussion forums, Q&As, diaries and vlogs.

Read the Research and Register to Follow the Study Here.

'Both established retailers and consumer product companies are facing a heightened sense of disruption from marketplaces and direct-to-consumer acceleration, but also massive societal shifts and cultural change,' said Alex van Gestel, VP, Consumer Products, EPAM. 'How technology and marketing leaders respond to this and pivot will be critical. In order to re-calibrate plans and find new ways forward, businesses need fresh data points and insights. This research should help shine a light on new possibilities.'

Disclaimer

EPAM Systems Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 14:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 458 M - -
Net income 2021 438 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 558 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 75,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 496 M 31 496 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,66x
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 41 168
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
EPAM Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 558,40 $
Average target price 532,00 $
Spread / Average Target -4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkadiy Dobkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Sam Rehman Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Yuriy Goliyad Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Philip B. Storm Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.55.83%31 496
ACCENTURE PLC21.01%200 438
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.46%160 174
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.35%126 758
INFOSYS LIMITED29.92%93 083
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.97%88 744