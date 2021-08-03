EPAM : Continuum Reveals Early Results from ‘Consumers Unmasked' Study

Key findings of the consumer study-across the US, UK and Germany-reveal value and discounts remain key buying triggers, while brand ethics climb the leaderboard.

NEWTOWN, PA., AUGUST 3, 2021 - EPAM Continuum, the integrated business, experience, technology and data consulting practice of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), today announced the release of their 2021 Consumers Unmasked Study. The first in a four-part study, the project follows a consumer council made up of 71 Millennial and Gen-Z shoppers-exploring their spending habits across the food, fitness, fashion, travel and home industries through discussion forums, Q&As, diaries and vlogs.

'Both established retailers and consumer product companies are facing a heightened sense of disruption from marketplaces and direct-to-consumer acceleration, but also massive societal shifts and cultural change,' said Alex van Gestel, VP, Consumer Products, EPAM. 'How technology and marketing leaders respond to this and pivot will be critical. In order to re-calibrate plans and find new ways forward, businesses need fresh data points and insights. This research should help shine a light on new possibilities.'