    EPAM   US29414B1044

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.

(EPAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:12 2023-06-15 pm EDT
227.84 USD   +2.39%
05:21pEpam Investigation Announcement : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Investors
BU
10:53aEPAM Systems Expands Google Cloud Partnership to Develop AI-Focused Services
MT
10:02aEPAM Announces Strategic Global Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Enterprises Modernize and Transform with the Power of AI
PR
EPAM Investigation Announcement: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Investors

06/15/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) (“EPAM”).

On June 5, 2023, EPAM lowered its expectations for the second quarter and the full year, claiming that the demand for IT consulting appears to have dried up. This shocked the market as the company just made its prior guidance on its first quarter earnings call only one month ago on May 5, 2023. Following this news, shares of EPAM common stock plunged more than 20%.

If you are an EPAM Systems, Inc. investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/epam-systems-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=epam&mktm=r

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 694 M - -
Net income 2023 442 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 886 M 12 886 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 59 300
Free-Float 96,2%
Technical analysis trends EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 222,53 $
Average target price 256,09 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkadiy Dobkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Sam Rehman Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Yuriy Goliyad Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Philip B. Storm Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.-33.19%12 886
ACCENTURE PLC18.07%198 964
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.17%145 161
SIEMENS AG26.77%132 411
IBM-2.62%124 584
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%89 272
