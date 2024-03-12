Rated as an exceptional performer in service delivery quality, application services, account management quality and general satisfaction by Whitelane Research, EPAM has established itself as a top IT service provider in the Dutch IT sourcing market

NEWTOWN, Pa. and HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategic utilization of external IT providers has emerged as a dynamic solution for enterprises to achieve flexible business scalability, address talent shortages, sustain growth and boost overall competitiveness. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in the Netherlands for the second year in a row by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe. This latest recognition confirms EPAM's established IT sourcing provider status in the Netherlands, helping Dutch companies enhance service quality, optimize costs and foster innovation.

In the 2024 Dutch IT Sourcing Study by Whitelane Research, more than 250 senior IT decision makers from the top IT spending organizations in the Netherlands evaluated more than 600 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT service tower, delivering one of the most representative reports on the IT sourcing market in the Netherlands. Survey respondents evaluated 34 IT service providers across various performance categories, with EPAM achieving significantly above-average satisfaction ratings in the following categories:

Service Delivery Quality: EPAM received an above-average rating of 86%

Application Services: EPAM received an above-average rating of 85%

General Satisfaction: EPAM received an above-average rating of 83%

Account Management Quality: EPAM received an above-average rating of 83%

Transformative Innovation: EPAM received an above-average rating of 79%

Digital Transformation: EPAM received an above-average rating of 78%

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a top IT sourcing vendor in the Netherlands for the second year in a row by our Dutch clients in the 2024 Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study," said Sasha Astapenka, VP, Head of EPAM in the Netherlands. "Our exceptional rankings in general customer satisfaction, service delivery quality and application services are a testament to the trust our clients place in us, validating our commitment to service delivery excellence and motivating us to continue providing innovative technology and tangible business results for our clients."

Recognized by Whitelane Research and clients for superior customer satisfaction, EPAM helps customers scale flexibly and transform across multiple industries through its innovative strategy, integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities. This new recognition by Whitelane Research underscores EPAM's ongoing efforts to bring to market the latest digital transformation services, product design and engineering capabilities to meet the growing technology modernization requirements for customers while prioritizing client satisfaction and positive engagements.

"EPAM's notable performance in our 2024 Dutch IT Sourcing Study solidifies its position as a top IT service provider in the Netherlands," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane. "Having earned outstanding ratings in customer satisfaction, service delivery quality and application services, these latest customer-driven rankings are a testament to EPAM's consistent delivery on client expectations, confidently establishing the Company's presence in the highly competitive Dutch IT sourcing landscape."

To see the full survey results, visit: whitelane.com/netherlands-2024/

ABOUT EPAM SYSTEMS

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, as well as a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by fusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We deliver globally, but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners and our people around the world.

We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor as a Best Workplace in 2023 and 2024, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services as well as a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.*

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

