  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EPAM Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPAM   US29414B1044

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.

(EPAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 04:42:38 pm EDT
330.56 USD   -0.54%
04:52pEPAM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06:56aWedbush Raises EPAM Systems' Price Target to $400 From $380, Reiterates Outperform Rating
MT
06/03EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EPAM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Vargo Ronald P
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
EPAM Systems, Inc. [EPAM] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
41 UNIVERSITY DRIVE SUITE 202
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEWTOWN PA 18940
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Vargo Ronald P
41 UNIVERSITY DRIVE SUITE 202

NEWTOWN, PA18940 		X

Signatures
/s/ Kate Pytlewski as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents restricted stock units awarded pursuant to the EPAM Systems, Inc. Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy. These restricted stock units will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

EPAM Systems Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 785 M - -
Net income 2022 315 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 700 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 994 M 18 994 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 58 824
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
EPAM Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 332,34 $
Average target price 416,36 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkadiy Dobkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Sam Rehman Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Yuriy Goliyad Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Philip B. Storm Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.-50.28%18 994
ACCENTURE PLC-26.44%193 156
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-7.98%162 044
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.50%92 188
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.39%82 152
VMWARE, INC.13.90%55 627