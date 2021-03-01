EPAM : Announces Agreement to Acquire PolSource

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services, today announced its agreement to acquire PolSource—a Salesforce Platinum Partner with more than 350 experienced Salesforce specialists—to scale EPAM's growing Salesforce capabilities and expansion into new markets. The proposed acquisition is expected to close at the beginning of EPAM's fiscal second quarter, subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, at which time PolSource's senior leadership team and hundreds of Salesforce experts will join forces with EPAM Systems.

PolSource is known as a global boutique Salesforce partner, specializing in consultancy services and delivering powerful digital transformation solutions. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, PolSource brings a reputation for industry innovation—delivering successful multi-cloud end-to-end solutions across many key industries, including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, automotive, technology, healthcare, and life sciences. The five-star rated company has more than 1,000 Salesforce certifications (including Salesforce Certified Technical Architects), has earned 14 AppExchange Navigator Specialist & Expert Awards, and is an active member of six Salesforce partner advisory boards.

PolSource's expertise spans the Salesforce Customer 360 platform (including Sales, Service, Marketing and Commerce), and key Salesforce practices across Heroku, AI, Data & Analytics, Integration (including MuleSoft), Mobile, and CX/UI. With consulting and delivery teams across the Americas and EMEA, PolSource is trusted to design, deploy, and support solutions for many of the world's global brands.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn .

About PolSource

PolSource is a Salesforce Platinum Partner with hundreds of experienced, certified Salesforce experts. We provide proven results with consulting, delivery, and success teams throughout the Americas & Europe. Our industry-specific accelerators deliver rapid transformation, and measurable outcomes across Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Technology companies, to name a few. Learn more at www.polsource.com and follow us on Twitter @polsource and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

