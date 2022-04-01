Epazz : Annual Report - Annual Report - 2021 Annual Disclosure Document

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Epazz, Inc.

55 E. Jackson Chicago, IL 60604 ________________________________ 312-955-8161www.epazz.cominvestors@epazz.net

SIC: 7372

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31 the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 491,422,859

As of September 30 the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 423,922,859

,422,859 ,922,859

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 310,775,603

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

N/A

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

March 23, 2000, IL Corporation

Redomicile to Wyoming in May 16, 2017 Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

55 E. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60604

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐

325 N Milwaukee Suite G1, Wheeling, IL 60090

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)Security Information

Trading Symbol: EPAZ

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class A Common Stock CUSIP: 29413V606

Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 600,000,000

Total shares outstanding: 491,422,859

as of date: December 31, 2021 as of date: December 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2: 266,493,789

Total number of shareholders of record: 65

as of date: December 31, 2021 as of date: December 31, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class B Common Stock Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 23,000,000

Total shares outstanding: 23,000,000

as of date: December 31, 2021 as of date: December 31, 2021

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 5,000,000

Total shares outstanding: 4,740,089

as of date: December 31, 2021 as of date: December 31, 2021

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series B Convertible Preferred Stock Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 5,000,000

Total shares outstanding: 4,200,727

as of date: December 31, 2021 as of date: December 31, 2021

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series C Convertible Preferred Stock Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 100,000,000

Total shares outstanding: 59,021,067

as of date: December 31, 2021 as of date: December 31, 2021

Transfer Agent

Transfer Agent

Name: Colonial Stock Transfer Address 1: 7840 S. 700 E. Address 2: Sandy, UT 84070 Phone: 801-355-5740

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒

No: ☐

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Number of Shares outstanding as of January 1, 2020 Opening Balance: Common A: 300,775,601 Common B: 23,000,000 Preferred A: 4,740,089 Preferred B: 4,900,727 Preferred C: 10,755,831 Preferred E: 20 *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date of Transaction Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury) Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled) Class of Securitie s Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No) Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) OR Nature of Services Provided (if applicable) Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing? Exemption or Registration Type? October 15, 2020 New 10,000,002 Commo n A .01 No GG Mars Capital, Inc. Share Class Conversion Unrestricte d Exemption October 15, 2020 Cancel 3,333,334 Preferr ed C .01 No GG Mars Capital, Inc. Share Class Conversion Restricted Exemption December 28, 2020 Cancel 300,000 Preferr ed B .01 No GG Mars Capital, Inc. Share Class Conversion Restricted Exemption December 28, 2020 New 30,300,000 Preferr ed C .01 No GG Mars Capital, Inc. Share Class Conversion Unrestricte d Exemption Shares Outstanding on December 31, 2020: Ending Balance: Common A: 310,775,603 Common B: 23,000,000 Preferred A: 4,740,089 Preferred B: 4,600,727 Preferred C: 37,722,497 Preferred E: 20

Number of Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 Opening Balance: Common A: 310,775,603 Common B: 23,000,000 Preferred A: 4,740,089 Preferred B: 4,600,727 Preferred C: 37,722,497 Preferred E: 20 *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.