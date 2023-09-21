CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire — Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, artificial intelligence software, cryptocurrency apps, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its holdings ZenaDrone, Inc. is proud to announce that it is preparing a series of demonstrations of ZenaDrone 1000 capabilities with the US Navy. This is a major opportunity for the company to demonstrate ZenaDrone 1000 in real conditions.



The company has been obtaining the necessary certifications and licenses to become a defense contractor and is also working on signing pilot programs with the US Air Force, from which it has already received a letter of support. Also, the company has a demo with the US Department of Defense. There seems to be a major need in the US Miliary for heavy lift drones.

UAVs are one of several new capabilities—along with directed-energy weapons, hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, and quantum technologies—that the Navy and other U.S. military services are pursuing to meet emerging military challenges, particularly from China.

"We are excited to be working with the US Navy to demonstrate the capabilities of our ZenaDrone 1000," said Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz Holdings. "We believe that our UVs can provide a cost-effective and reliable solution to the Navy's needs and looking forward to the upcoming demonstrations to show the Navy what ZD 1000 can do."

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a multi-mission UAV that can be equipped with sensors, HD camera, or other payloads, and can be operated remotely or autonomously. They can be individually less expensive to procure than manned aircrafts because their designs do not need to incorporate spaces and support equipment for onboard human operators. UAVs can be particularly suitable for long-duration missions that might tax the physical endurance of onboard personnel.

Epazz Holdings is committed to providing the US Navy with the best possible AI-integrated UAV solutions. The company is confident that its ZenaDrone 1000 will be able to meet the Navy's needs and is looking forward to the upcoming demonstrations.

About ZenaDrone ( https://www.zenadrone.com )

ZenaDrone is dedicated to improving intelligent UAV technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ ( room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ).

