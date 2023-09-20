



CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, artificial intelligence software, cryptocurrency apps, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its holdings ZenaDrone, Inc. signed a Memo of Understanding (MOU) with Thunder Tiger Corp., a Taiwanese defense contractor company at last week's Taipei Aerospace Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) Defense Show. The companies agreed to work together to sell ZenaDrone 1000 to the Taiwan government. Our Taiwan partner has existing contracts with the Taiwan government. This collaboration makes it easier to sell ZenaDrone 1000 to the Taiwan government.

Furthermore, the company established partnerships and supply chain vendors in Taiwan to be NDAA-compliant (National Defense Authorization Act) as part of the requirements for securing U.S. Defense contracts. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) prohibits using equipment manufactured by a specified list of Chinese manufacturers.

ZenaDrone will be back in Taiwan early next month to close on our partnerships. "There are major opportunities in Taiwan for using ZenaDrone 1000, and Taiwan will be a major source of NDAA-compliant electrical components," CEO Shaun Passley commented in an interview.

At the seminar, ZenaDrone CEO Shaun Passley met with the Director of the Office of the American Institute in Taiwan, Ms. Sandra Oudkirk, an American senior diplomat under the United States Foreign Service. During the meeting, they discussed the potential for collaboration between ZenaDrone and the Office of the American Institute in Taiwan.

The American Institute in Taiwan is similar to an embassy; it plays a crucial role in conducting commercial, cultural, citizen, and visa services between the United States and Taiwan. As per the guidelines set by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the institute strives to foster strong connections and collaboration between the peoples of both nations.

ZenaDrone's flagship product, the ZD1000, is an AI-driven UAV designed to survey and inspect large-scale supply chain warehouses and facilities. This next-generation drone technology uses sophisticated algorithms for automated piloting and A.I. analytics capabilities to identify potential operational issues before they arise. With its advanced image recognition capabilities, ZD1000 can take accurate aerial photographs of supply chain facilities that can be used in preventive maintenance operations or emergencies such as floods or fires.

"Taiwan has resolved our supply chain issues, allowing us to become NDAA compliant so we can show the U.S. Defense Department the ZenaDrone 1000 capabilities," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz and ZenaDrone. "We believe that our advanced drone technology can help to improve the efficiency of supply chain operations and create new opportunities for both sides."

The business matchmaking seminar was part of a more extensive effort to assist Taiwanese aerospace and advanced manufacturing companies in accessing the latest technologies from the United States and expanding cooperation. This is in response to the impact of the trade war and the trade policies of China and the United States, which have accelerated the restructuring of global supply chains.

During the seminar, ZenaDrone's Operations Manager, Sajjad Asif, presented ZenaDrone 1000 and its application and collaboration opportunities as an AI-powered drone, highlighting the advanced features and functions of ZD 1000 suitable for multiple industrial and commercial applications.

ZenaDrone is dedicated to providing the most advanced drone technology to help companies improve their supply chain operations. The company looks forward to exploring the potential for collaboration with the Office of the American Institute in Taiwan.

