Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Epazz, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPAZ   US29413V6065

EPAZZ, INC.

(EPAZ)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:34 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.003800 USD   -5.00%
08:03aEpazz Metaverse with OSRA Product Will Use Augmented Reality Slim Glasses for Real-world Overlay
GL
08:01aEpazz Metaverse with OSRA Product Will Use Augmented Reality Slim Glasses for Real-world Overlay
AQ
11/17Epazz OSRA Product to Conduct First Practical Metaverse Application on Customers
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epazz Metaverse with OSRA Product Will Use Augmented Reality Slim Glasses for Real-world Overlay

11/22/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) product will use Augmented Reality Slim glasses technology for real-world overlay. 

Last week, Epazz Metaverse, integrated with Tillerstack field service management software, showcased the On-Site Remote Assist product that sealed several new customers. The technology will fully integrate into individual company systems at the start of January 2023. The OSRA product will pave the way to incorporate real-world metaverse principles fusing digital and physical aspects. 

Using OSRA product, applying augmented reality to locations, real estate, social interaction, and commerce will now be more convenient. To that end, Epazz Metaverse with OSRA product could augment the world in the field and remote technical services. This technology will enable remote or distant workers to point their Epazz Slims at things giving access and allowing the experts to access the items subject to such notice. 

Epazz Founder, Director, and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented: "Epazz Slims integrated with the OSRA product will pioneer on customers to enable real-world overlay.”

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com)
Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

SAFE HARBOR
The "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking languages, such as "may"; "expect"; "intend"; "estimate"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "continue"; the negative thereof, or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of its operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact
For more information, please contact
Investor Relations
investors@epazz.net
312-955-8161
https://www.epazz.com


All news about EPAZZ, INC.
08:03aEpazz Metaverse with OSRA Product Will Use Augmented Reality Slim Glasses for Real-worl..
GL
08:01aEpazz Metaverse with OSRA Product Will Use Augmented Reality Slim Glasses for Real-worl..
AQ
11/17Epazz OSRA Product to Conduct First Practical Metaverse Application on Customers
GL
11/17Epazz OSRA Product to Conduct First Practical Metaverse Application on Customers
AQ
11/17Epazz OSRA Product to Conduct First Practical Metaverse Application on Customers
CI
11/15Epazz Metaverse On-site Remote Assist Product Scores New Sales Contracts in Germany
GL
11/15Epazz Metaverse On-site Remote Assist Product Scores New Sales Contracts in Germany
CI
11/08Epazz CryObo to Issue NFT Tokens for Crop Production with ZenaDrone 1000 Aerial Data Te..
GL
11/08Epazz CryObo to Issue NFT Tokens for Crop Production with ZenaDrone 1000 Aerial Data Te..
GL
11/02Epazz, Inc. Metaverse On-Site Remotes Assist Product Deploying with Beta Customers This..
CI
More news
Chart EPAZZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Epazz, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Shaun A. Passley Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Raymond Kennedy Sales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPAZZ, INC.-53.66%2
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.28%1 804 355
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.56%49 669
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.05%48 575
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.14%44 401
SEA LIMITED-75.82%30 384