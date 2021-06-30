Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Epazz, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPAZ   US29413V6065

EPAZZ, INC.

(EPAZ)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to Trace Raw Materials of Finished Goods in the 4th Quarter

06/30/2021 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Epazz, Inc. 
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to Trace Raw Materials 
of Finished Goods in the 4th Quarter 
30-Jun-2021 / 08:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to Trace Raw Materials 
of Finished Goods in the 4th Quarter 
 
 
CHICAGO, IL via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and 
cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is releasing the StreamPay Blockchain Smart 
Contract app by the fourth quarter. StreamPay app is a solution for managers to monitor their supply chain for risk of 
fraud using blockchain smart contract technology to trace raw materials to finished goods. Please visit https:// 
www.streampay.io 
 
StreamPay is an enterprise supply chain risk monitoring and payment tracking solution that uses blockchain smart 
contracts to manage suppliers and finished goods. StreamPay technology keeps distributed ledgers to create articles to 
insert into smart contracts. Thus, supply chain manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, logistics companies, and customers 
can track goods and services from the raw materials to the finished product using QR codes and digital signatures. 
StreamPay gives companies the ability to monitor their supply chain to determine whether it faces any risks. StreamPay 
features a risk index that alerts users on their dashboards to any supply chain problems that could arise. In addition, 
StreamPay manages quality assurance to ensure the finished goods meet the requirements the customers set. It also 
allows inspectors to issue certifications to suppliers and partners. Finally, StreamPay enables parties of a 
transaction to make policy decisions, and its smart contracts issue payments to suppliers when goods or services have 
been delivered, based on the terms of the smart contracts. The parties can pay in USD, Euros, or Cryptocurrencies, and 
the StreamPay wallet maintains the current local exchange rate. This provides users a worry-free payment experience 
that allows them to pay for small items without needing to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. 
Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO, and chairman of Epazz Inc., said, "We are excited about the launching of the StreamPay app 
by the end of the year. We believe this app will begin the process of building a company." 
About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com) 
Epazz Inc. is a provider of blockchain apps and a cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized 
cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS(TM) v3.0 
is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government 
agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would 
otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products include K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac 
applicant tracking system. 
DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software for booking conference rooms, meeting rooms, 
workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, and office equipment. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling system helps office 
managers accommodate remote workers' time in the office, reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees 
reserve desks in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so calls ring at the "desk du 
jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Microsoft Outlook 
integration, and conference room scheduling. 
SAFE HARBOR 
This is the "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements 
contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities 
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified using forward-looking words such 
as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar 
terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause 
actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors 
are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ 
materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no 
intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared 
by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on 
SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which 
contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with 
the company and its operations. 
CONTACT: For more information, please contact 
Investor Relations 
investors@epazz.net 
https://twitter.com/epazz?s=20 
(312) 955-8161 
www.epazz.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1213463 30-Jun-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213463&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 02:46 ET (06:46 GMT)

All news about EPAZZ, INC.
02:47aEpazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Sup..
DJ
06/28The Future of Bitcoin Is Still Bright! ESG Mining Aligns with Growing Wallet ..
NE
06/22Epazz Provitrac Applicant Tracking System Video Interviewing Feature is Avail..
GL
06/15Epazz DeskFlex is Signing Up New Customers Each Week for Its Desk Booking Sof..
DJ
06/15Epazz DeskFlex is Signing Up New Customers Each Week for Its Desk Booking Sof..
GL
06/08Epazz Holdings ZenaTech Begins Production of ZenaDrone 1000; To Deliver More ..
DJ
05/11EPAZZ COMPLETES DISTRIBUTION ETHEREU : CryObo, Inc.
AQ
05/04EPAZZ : ZenaTech is Beta Testing the ZenaDrone 1000 In Ireland Hemp Farms; The C..
DJ
05/04EPAZZ HOLDINGS : ZenaTech is Beta Testing the ZenaDrone 1000 In Ireland Hemp Far..
AQ
04/21EPAZZ HOLDINGS : ZenaTech Inc. Will Release a Cryptocurrency Hemp Cultivation Mo..
DJ
More news
Chart EPAZZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Epazz, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Shaun A. Passley Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Raymond Kennedy Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPAZZ, INC.-39.46%7
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.82%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED44.28%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.28%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.95%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.14%63 952