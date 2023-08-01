CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, artificial intelligence software, cryptocurrency apps, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that it was issued its third patent for its ZenaDrone 1000 Drone with AI Predictive. The official patent issuance delivery in a few weeks.

The patent includes the unique design of ZenaDrone 1000 as well as claims on the utilization of the drone platform. This is the third patent issued to Epazz on the ZenaDrone 1000 technology. The company has applied for other patents and will be applying for more in the future. The company is building a portfolio of drone patents that will protect our technology and will create added value that may gain the interest of larger parties in the industry in the future.

ZenaDrone, Inc. is manufacturing over 30 drones, including 20 drones for Drone as a Service in Ireland and 10 drones for the joint venture with NightSun, LLC.

The company has opted not to announce the additional production of drones in the near future.

ZenaDrone has received a letter of support from the U.S. Air Force. There are several opportunities in the U.S. military that ZenaDrone has been focusing on and preparing the company for.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are manufacturing over 30 drones that will be used for our customers in Ireland and the U.S. The new patent further secures our technology.”

ZenaDrone is a provider of a multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with machine-learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has successfully garnered positive assessments and influence in several industries, especially in the agricultural, oil and gas, wildfire and civil engineering industries. This year, ZenaDrone aims to enhance the AI capabilities of the ZenaDrone 1000 to include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone utilization.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics or predictive modeling, which is a type of analysis that employs methods and resources to create predictive models and to make predictions of future outcomes based on acquired data. Techniques utilized in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology.

Epazz Holdings will prioritize developing the ZenaDrone 1000 by upgrading its AI technology to boost its global reach across industries.

ZenaDrone is dedicated to improving intelligent UAV technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

Epazz is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ ( room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ).

