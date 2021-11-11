Quarterly Report - 2021 Third Quarter Disclosure Document

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Epazz, Inc. 55 E. Jackson Chicago, IL 60604 ________________________________ 312-955-8161 www.epazz.com investors@epazz.net SIC: 7372 QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021,the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 423,922,859 As of June 30, 2021,the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 389,422,859 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 310,775,601 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 1 of 13

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. N/A The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): March 23, 2000, IL Corporation Redomicile to Wyoming in May 16, 2017 Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: N/A List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 55 E. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60604 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐ 325 N Milwaukee Suite G1, Wheeling, IL 60090 Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: Security Information Trading Symbol: EPAZ Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class A Common Stock CUSIP: 29413V606 Par or Stated Value: 0.01 Total shares authorized: 600,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 423,922,859 as of date: September 30, 2021 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 2 of 13

Number of shares in the Public Float2: 212,893,789 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 63 as of date: September 30, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class B Common Stock Par or Stated Value: 0.01 Total shares authorized: 23,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 23,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock Par or Stated Value: 0.01 Total shares authorized: 5,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 4,739,089 as of date: September 30, 2021 Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series B Convertible Preferred Stock Par or Stated Value: 0.01 Total shares authorized: 5,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 4,199,727 as of date: September 30, 2021 Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series C Convertible Preferred Stock Par or Stated Value: 0.01 Total shares authorized: 100,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 41,888,331 as of date: September 30, 2021 Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series E Convertible Preferred Stock Par or Stated Value: 0.01 Total shares authorized: 20 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 20 as of date: September 30, 2021 Transfer Agent Transfer Agent Name: Colonial Stock Transfer Address 1: 66 Exchange Place Suite 100 Address 2: Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Phone: 801-355-5740 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 3 of 13

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Number of Opening Balance: Shares *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. outstanding as of Common A: 300,775,601 January 1, 2020 Common B: 23,000,000 Preferred A: 4,739,089 Preferred B: 4,900,727 Preferred C: 10,755,831 Preferred E: 20 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securitie shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, (or cancelled) s issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) OR filing? Type? shares share) at to market have individual Nature of returned to Issuance price at with voting / Services treasury) the time investment Provided (if of control applicable) issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) October 15, New 10,000,002 Commo .01 No GG Mars Share Class Unrestricte Exemption 2020 n A Capital, Inc. Conversion d October 15, Cancel 3,333,334 Preferr .01 No GG Mars Share Class Restricted Exemption 2020 ed C Capital, Inc. Conversion December 28, Cancel 300,000 Preferr .01 No GG Mars Share Class Restricted Exemption 2020 ed B Capital, Inc. Conversion December 28, New 30,300,000 Preferr .01 No GG Mars Share Class Unrestricte Exemption 2020 ed C Capital, Inc. Conversion d Shares Ending Balance: Outstanding on December 31, Common A: 310,775,603 Common B: 23,000,000 2020: Preferred A: 4,739,089 Preferred B: 4,600,727 Preferred C: 37,722,497 Preferred E: 20 Number of Opening Balance: Shares *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. outstanding as of Common A: 310,775,603 December 31, Common B: 23,000,000 2020 Preferred A: 4,739,089 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 4 of 13

Preferred B: 4,600,727 Preferred C: 37,722,497 Preferred E: 20 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securitie shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, (or cancelled) s issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) OR filing? Type? shares share) at to market have individual Nature of returned to Issuance price at with voting / Services treasury) the time investment Provided (if of control applicable) issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) January 8, Cancel 5,734,166 Preferr .01 No Star Financial Share Class Restricted Exemption 2021 ed C Corporation Conversion January 8, New 17,202,498 Commo .01 No Star Financial Share Class Unrestricte Exemption 2021 n A Corporation Conversion d January 21, Cancel 3,000,000 Preferr .01 No GG Mars Share Class Restricted Exemption 2021 ed C Capital, Inc. Conversion January 21, New 9,000,000 Commo .01 No GG Mars Share Class Unrestricte Exemption 2021 n A Capital, Inc. Conversion d February 12, New 4,444758 Commo .01 No Advocate Serviced Restricted Exemption 2021 n A CPA, Inc. provided March 10, 2021 Cancel 400,000 Pref B .01 No Star Financial Share Class Restricted Exemption Corporation Conversion March 10, 2021 New 40,400,000 Pref C .01 No Star Financial Share Class Restricted Exemption Corporation Conversion March 11, 2021 Cancel 5,000,000 Pref C .01 No GG Mars Share Class Restricted Exemption Capital, Inc. Conversion March 11, 2021 New 15,000,000 Commo .01 No GG Mars Share Class Unrestricte Exemption n A Capital, Inc. Conversion d March 24, 2021 Cancel 5,000,000 Pref C .01 No GG Mars Share Class Restricted Exemption Capital, Inc. Conversion March 24, 2021 New 15,000,000 Commo .01 No GG Mars Share Class Unrestricte Exemption n A Capital, Inc. Conversion d April 9, 2021 Cancel 6,000,000 Pref C .01 No Star Financial Share Class Restricted Exemption Corporation Conversion April 9, 2021 New 18,000,000 Commo .01 No Star Financial Share Class Unrestricte Exemption n A Corporation Conversion d September 13, Cancel 5,000,000 Pref C .01 No GG Mars Share Class Restricted Exemption 2021 Capital, Inc. Conversion OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 5 of 13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.