Quarterly Report - 2021 Third Quarter Disclosure Document
11/11/2021 | 03:07pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Epazz, Inc.
55 E. Jackson
Chicago, IL 60604
________________________________
312-955-8161
www.epazz.com
investors@epazz.net
SIC: 7372
QuarterlyReport
For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of September 30, 2021,the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 423,922,859
As of June 30, 2021,the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 389,422,859
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 310,775,601
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 1 of 13
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
N/A
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
March 23, 2000, IL Corporation
Redomicile to Wyoming in May 16, 2017
Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
N/A
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
55 E. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60604
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐
325 N Milwaukee Suite G1, Wheeling, IL 60090
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
Security Information
Trading Symbol: EPAZ
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class A Common Stock
CUSIP: 29413V606
Par or Stated Value: 0.01
Total shares authorized: 600,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding: 423,922,859
as of date: September 30, 2021
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 2 of 13
Number of shares in the Public Float2: 212,893,789
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
63
as of date: September 30, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class B Common Stock
Par or Stated Value: 0.01
Total shares authorized: 23,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding: 23,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2021
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
Par or Stated Value: 0.01
Total shares authorized: 5,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding: 4,739,089
as of date: September 30, 2021
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
Par or Stated Value: 0.01
Total shares authorized: 5,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding: 4,199,727
as of date: September 30, 2021
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series C Convertible Preferred Stock
Par or Stated Value: 0.01
Total shares authorized: 100,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding: 41,888,331
as of date: September 30, 2021
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series E Convertible Preferred Stock
Par or Stated Value: 0.01
Total shares authorized: 20
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding: 20
as of date: September 30, 2021
Transfer Agent
Transfer Agent
Name: Colonial Stock Transfer
Address 1: 66 Exchange Place Suite 100
Address 2: Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Phone: 801-355-5740
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 3 of 13
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Number of
Opening Balance:
Shares
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
outstanding as of
Common A: 300,775,601
January 1, 2020
Common B: 23,000,000
Preferred A: 4,739,089
Preferred B: 4,900,727
Preferred C: 10,755,831
Preferred E: 20
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securitie
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
(or cancelled)
s
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion) OR
filing?
Type?
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
Nature of
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Services
treasury)
the time
investment
Provided (if
of
control
applicable)
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
October 15,
New
10,000,002
Commo
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Unrestricte
Exemption
2020
n A
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
d
October 15,
Cancel
3,333,334
Preferr
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
2020
ed C
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
December 28,
Cancel
300,000
Preferr
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
2020
ed B
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
December 28,
New
30,300,000
Preferr
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Unrestricte
Exemption
2020
ed C
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
d
Shares
Ending Balance:
Outstanding on
December 31,
Common A: 310,775,603
Common B: 23,000,000
2020:
Preferred A: 4,739,089
Preferred B: 4,600,727
Preferred C: 37,722,497
Preferred E: 20
Number of
Opening Balance:
Shares
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
outstanding as of
Common A: 310,775,603
December 31,
Common B: 23,000,000
2020
Preferred A: 4,739,089
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 4 of 13
Preferred B: 4,600,727
Preferred C: 37,722,497
Preferred E: 20
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securitie
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
(or cancelled)
s
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion) OR
filing?
Type?
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
Nature of
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Services
treasury)
the time
investment
Provided (if
of
control
applicable)
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
January 8,
Cancel
5,734,166
Preferr
.01
No
Star Financial
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
2021
ed C
Corporation
Conversion
January 8,
New
17,202,498
Commo
.01
No
Star Financial
Share Class
Unrestricte
Exemption
2021
n A
Corporation
Conversion
d
January 21,
Cancel
3,000,000
Preferr
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
2021
ed C
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
January 21,
New
9,000,000
Commo
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Unrestricte
Exemption
2021
n A
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
d
February 12,
New
4,444758
Commo
.01
No
Advocate
Serviced
Restricted
Exemption
2021
n A
CPA, Inc.
provided
March 10, 2021
Cancel
400,000
Pref B
.01
No
Star Financial
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
Corporation
Conversion
March 10, 2021
New
40,400,000
Pref C
.01
No
Star Financial
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
Corporation
Conversion
March 11, 2021
Cancel
5,000,000
Pref C
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
March 11, 2021
New
15,000,000
Commo
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Unrestricte
Exemption
n A
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
d
March 24, 2021
Cancel
5,000,000
Pref C
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
March 24, 2021
New
15,000,000
Commo
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Unrestricte
Exemption
n A
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
d
April 9, 2021
Cancel
6,000,000
Pref C
.01
No
Star Financial
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
Corporation
Conversion
April 9, 2021
New
18,000,000
Commo
.01
No
Star Financial
Share Class
Unrestricte
Exemption
n A
Corporation
Conversion
d
September 13,
Cancel
5,000,000
Pref C
.01
No
GG Mars
Share Class
Restricted
Exemption
2021
Capital, Inc.
Conversion
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 5 of 13
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Auto Dataflow Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 20:06:01 UTC.