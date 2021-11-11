Quarterly Report - 2021 Third Quarter Disclosure Document

Log in
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Epazz, Inc.

55 E. Jackson

Chicago, IL 60604

________________________________

312-955-8161

www.epazz.com

investors@epazz.net

SIC: 7372

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021,the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 423,922,859

As of June 30, 2021,the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 389,422,859

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 310,775,601

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

N/A

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

March 23, 2000, IL Corporation

Redomicile to Wyoming in May 16, 2017

Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

55 E. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60604

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

325 N Milwaukee Suite G1, Wheeling, IL 60090

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

  1. Security Information

Trading Symbol: EPAZ

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class A Common Stock

CUSIP: 29413V606

Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 600,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding: 423,922,859

as of date: September 30, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2: 212,893,789

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

63

as of date: September 30, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class B Common Stock

Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 23,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding: 23,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 5,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding: 4,739,089

as of date: September 30, 2021

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 5,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding: 4,199,727

as of date: September 30, 2021

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series C Convertible Preferred Stock

Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 100,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding: 41,888,331

as of date: September 30, 2021

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series E Convertible Preferred Stock

Par or Stated Value: 0.01

Total shares authorized: 20

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding: 20

as of date: September 30, 2021

Name: Colonial Stock Transfer

Address 1: 66 Exchange Place Suite 100

Address 2: Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Phone: 801-355-5740

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number of

Opening Balance:

Shares

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

outstanding as of

Common A: 300,775,601

January 1, 2020

Common B: 23,000,000

Preferred A: 4,739,089

Preferred B: 4,900,727

Preferred C: 10,755,831

Preferred E: 20

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securitie

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

s

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion) OR

filing?

Type?

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

Nature of

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Services

treasury)

the time

investment

Provided (if

of

control

applicable)

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

October 15,

New

10,000,002

Commo

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Unrestricte

Exemption

2020

n A

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

d

October 15,

Cancel

3,333,334

Preferr

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

2020

ed C

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

December 28,

Cancel

300,000

Preferr

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

2020

ed B

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

December 28,

New

30,300,000

Preferr

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Unrestricte

Exemption

2020

ed C

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

d

Shares

Ending Balance:

Outstanding on

December 31,

Common A: 310,775,603

Common B: 23,000,000

2020:

Preferred A: 4,739,089

Preferred B: 4,600,727

Preferred C: 37,722,497

Preferred E: 20

Number of

Opening Balance:

Shares

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

outstanding as of

Common A: 310,775,603

December 31,

Common B: 23,000,000

2020

Preferred A: 4,739,089

Preferred B: 4,600,727

Preferred C: 37,722,497

Preferred E: 20

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securitie

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

s

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion) OR

filing?

Type?

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

Nature of

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Services

treasury)

the time

investment

Provided (if

of

control

applicable)

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

January 8,

Cancel

5,734,166

Preferr

.01

No

Star Financial

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

2021

ed C

Corporation

Conversion

January 8,

New

17,202,498

Commo

.01

No

Star Financial

Share Class

Unrestricte

Exemption

2021

n A

Corporation

Conversion

d

January 21,

Cancel

3,000,000

Preferr

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

2021

ed C

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

January 21,

New

9,000,000

Commo

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Unrestricte

Exemption

2021

n A

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

d

February 12,

New

4,444758

Commo

.01

No

Advocate

Serviced

Restricted

Exemption

2021

n A

CPA, Inc.

provided

March 10, 2021

Cancel

400,000

Pref B

.01

No

Star Financial

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

Corporation

Conversion

March 10, 2021

New

40,400,000

Pref C

.01

No

Star Financial

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

Corporation

Conversion

March 11, 2021

Cancel

5,000,000

Pref C

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

March 11, 2021

New

15,000,000

Commo

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Unrestricte

Exemption

n A

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

d

March 24, 2021

Cancel

5,000,000

Pref C

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

March 24, 2021

New

15,000,000

Commo

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Unrestricte

Exemption

n A

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

d

April 9, 2021

Cancel

6,000,000

Pref C

.01

No

Star Financial

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

Corporation

Conversion

April 9, 2021

New

18,000,000

Commo

.01

No

Star Financial

Share Class

Unrestricte

Exemption

n A

Corporation

Conversion

d

September 13,

Cancel

5,000,000

Pref C

.01

No

GG Mars

Share Class

Restricted

Exemption

2021

Capital, Inc.

Conversion

