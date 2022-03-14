EPCO : FY2021 Financial Results(January-December)

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (TEPCO HomeTech)

Current consolidated fiscal year results of equity in earnings of affiliate is decreased JPY-90 mil. （YoY:-JPY 80 mil. ）due to the continuous impact of TEPCO Energy Partner Inc.'s self-restraint on sales activities.

Expecting profitability to improve by increasing Enecari order by strengthening the partnership with housing companies.

Current Net Profit

Current net profit（JPY 650 mil.,＋50.2％) is the highest on record by profit from sales of shares of ENECHANGE LTD as JPY620 mil.