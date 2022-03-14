EPCO : FY2021 Financial Results(January-December)

EPCO Co., Ltd Securities Code: 2311 February 14, 2022
COPYRIGHT EPCO., Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.
1
Challenge to Evolution
DX Strategy × Carbon-Neutral
FY2021 Results and Summary
Mid-termBusiness Plan Progress
03. Appendix.
FY2021｜ Highlight of the Results
01. Sales and Operating Profit (EPCO)
Current consolidated fiscal year results are increased in sales (JPY 4,690 mil., +7.2％),
but flat in profit (JPY 430 mil., -0.9％)
（Our main business, D-TECH and H-M keep advance investment for business transformation)
02.
03.
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (TEPCO HomeTech)
Current consolidated fiscal year results of equity in earnings of affiliate is decreased JPY-90 mil. （YoY:-JPY 80 mil. ）due to the continuous impact of TEPCO Energy Partner Inc.'s self-restraint on sales activities.
Expecting profitability to improve by increasing Enecari order by strengthening the partnership with housing companies.
Current Net Profit
Current net profit（JPY 650 mil.,＋50.2％) is the highest on record by profit from sales of shares of ENECHANGE LTD as JPY620 mil.
COPYRIGHT EPCO., Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.
3
FY2021｜ Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
Net profit is the highest on the record by profit from sales of shares of ENECHANGE Ltd. as JPY622 mil.
(JPY Million)
FY2021
Consolidated Profit
FY2020
Vs. Forecast
YoY
and Loss
Results
Forecast
Results
(*)
Changes
Ratio
Changes
Ratio
Net Sales
4,380
4,696
-75
-1.6%
＋315
＋7.2%
4,771
Operating Profit
441
474
437
-37
-7.8%
-4
-0.9%
Ordinary Profit
465
370
-30
-7.5%
-94
-20.3%
401
Net Profit
438
631
658
＋27
＋4.3%
＋220
＋50.2%
Ordinary Profit Ratio
10.6%
8.4%
7.9%
-0.5P
-
-2.7P
-
(*) Forecast figure is revised forecast on Dec. 14, 2021
COPYRIGHT EPCO., Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.
4
FY2021 ｜ Summary of Net Sales of Each Business
E-Saving Business (Newly subsidiary aquiaition of ENE's) and H-M business lead increase in sales
(JPY Million)
FY2020
FY2021
Segments
vs. Forecast
YoY
Results
Forecast
Results
Changes
Ratio
Changes
Ratio
D-TECH Business
2,228
2,275
2,249
-25
-1.1%
＋21
＋1.0%
Facility Design (Water
1,716
1780
1,849
＋69
＋3.9%
＋133
＋7.7%
Supply, drainage,
electricity)
370
280
240
-40
-14.3%
-130
-35.1%
Architectural Design
Energy Design
123
147
129
-18
-12.2%
＋6
＋5.0%
BIM related (New
17
66
30
-36
-54.9%
＋12
＋70.9%
Business)
H-M Business
1,228
1,340
1,345
＋4
＋0.3%
＋117
＋9.6%
E-Saving Business
529
881
792
-89
-10.1%
＋263
＋49.7%
System Development
395
273
308
＋34
＋12.8%
-86
-21.9%
Business
Total Sales
4,380
4,771
4,696
-75
-1.6%
＋315
＋7.2%
COPYRIGHT EPCO., Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.