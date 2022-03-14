Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. EPCO Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2311   JP3167250004

EPCO CO.,LTD.

(2311)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EPCO : FY2021 Financial Results(January-December)

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2021 Financial Results(January-December)

EPCO Co., Ltd Securities Code: 2311 February 14, 2022

COPYRIGHT EPCO., Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

1

Challenge to Evolution

DX Strategy × Carbon-Neutral

  1. FY2021 Results and Summary
  2. Mid-termBusiness Plan Progress

03. Appendix.

FY2021 Highlight of the Results

01. Sales and Operating Profit (EPCO)

Current consolidated fiscal year results are increased in sales (JPY 4,690 mil., +7.2),

but flat in profit (JPY 430 mil., -0.9)

Our main business, D-TECH and H-M keep advance investment for business transformation)

02.

03.

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (TEPCO HomeTech)

Current consolidated fiscal year results of equity in earnings of affiliate is decreased JPY-90 mil. YoY:-JPY 80 mil. due to the continuous impact of TEPCO Energy Partner Inc.'s self-restraint on sales activities.

Expecting profitability to improve by increasing Enecari order by strengthening the partnership with housing companies.

Current Net Profit

Current net profitJPY 650 mil.,50.2) is the highest on record by profit from sales of shares of ENECHANGE LTD as JPY620 mil.

COPYRIGHT EPCO., Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

3

FY2021 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Net profit is the highest on the record by profit from sales of shares of ENECHANGE Ltd. as JPY622 mil.

(JPY Million)

FY2021

Consolidated Profit

FY2020

Vs. Forecast

YoY

and Loss

Results

Forecast

Results

(*)

Changes

Ratio

Changes

Ratio

Net Sales

4,380

4,696

-75

-1.6%

315

7.2%

4,771

Operating Profit

441

474

437

-37

-7.8%

-4

-0.9%

Ordinary Profit

465

370

-30

-7.5%

-94

-20.3%

401

Net Profit

438

631

658

27

4.3%

220

50.2%

Ordinary Profit Ratio

10.6%

8.4%

7.9%

-0.5P

-

-2.7P

-

(*) Forecast figure is revised forecast on Dec. 14, 2021

COPYRIGHT EPCO., Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

4

FY2021 Summary of Net Sales of Each Business

E-Saving Business (Newly subsidiary aquiaition of ENE's) and H-M business lead increase in sales

(JPY Million)

FY2020

FY2021

Segments

vs. Forecast

YoY

Results

Forecast

Results

Changes

Ratio

Changes

Ratio

D-TECH Business

2,228

2,275

2,249

-25

-1.1%

21

1.0%

Facility Design (Water

1,716

1780

1,849

69

3.9%

133

7.7%

Supply, drainage,

electricity)

370

280

240

-40

-14.3%

-130

-35.1%

Architectural Design

Energy Design

123

147

129

-18

-12.2%

6

5.0%

BIM related (New

17

66

30

-36

-54.9%

12

70.9%

Business)

H-M Business

1,228

1,340

1,345

4

0.3%

117

9.6%

E-Saving Business

529

881

792

-89

-10.1%

263

49.7%

System Development

395

273

308

34

12.8%

-86

-21.9%

Business

Total Sales

4,380

4,771

4,696

-75

-1.6%

315

7.2%

COPYRIGHT EPCO., Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EPCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EPCO CO.,LTD.
02:24aEPCO : FY2021 Financial Results(January-December)
PU
02/16EPCO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December31,2021(Based ..
PU
02/16EPCO Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
02/16EPCO Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
02/16EPCO Co.,Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, Payable on March..
CI
02/16EPCO Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending June 30..
CI
2021EPCO Co.,Ltd. Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending December 31,..
CI
2021EPCO Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Decemb..
CI
2021Cellid, Inc. announced that it has received ?500 million in funding from AXA Life Insur..
CI
2021EPCO Co.,Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending December 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 696 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2021 658 M 5,62 M 5,62 M
Net cash 2021 2 147 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 6 033 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart EPCO CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
EPCO Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPCO CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoshiyuki Iwasaki President & Representative Director
Shinichiro Yoshihara Manager-Corporate Planning
Satomi Katsumata Independent Outside Director
Kanetsune Mizushima Independent Outside Director
Takuo Akino Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPCO CO.,LTD.-13.54%52
IAT AUTOMOBILE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.21%1 228
SHENZHEN CAPOL INTERNATIONAL & ASSOCIATES CO.,LTD-16.78%471
M31 TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-18.24%359
TANSEISHA CO., LTD.-13.50%274
ABIST CO.,LTD.0.74%98