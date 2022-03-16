EPE Capital Partners : Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021

EPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

INCORPORATED IN THE REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS REGISTRATION NUMBER: C138883 C1/GBL ISIN: MU0522S00005

SHARE CODE: EPE

("ETHOS CAPITAL" OR "THE COMPANY" OR "THE GROUP")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR the SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

INTRODUCTION

EPE Capital Partners Ltd is an investment company, registered and incorporated in Mauritius as a public company. It is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") and offers shareholders long-term capital appreciation by making commitments and investments into Funds or Co-Investments that are managed by Ethos Private Equity (Pty) Limited ("Ethos"), providing the Company with largely indirect exposure to a diversified portfolio of unlisted private equity-type investments ("Portfolio Companies"). The Group refers to the consolidated results of the Company and its deemed controlled entity. The Group's performance is largely measured by the growth in the net asset value ("NAV") and NAV per share ("NAVPS").

THE ADVISOR: ETHOS

Ethos acts as Ethos Capital's Investment Advisor. In addition, Ethos is the Manager of the Funds that Ethos Capital invests in. Ethos is an investment firm that manages investments in private equity and mezzanine transactions in South Africa and other sub-Saharan African countries. Ethos has a 38-year history and a strong track record of successful, sustainable investing across economic and political cycles that has delivered 98 realised investments at a 24% gross

IRR and a 2.5x multiple of cost for limited partners in its Large Equity Funds.

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Key highlights over the six-month period

R2.6 billion carrying value of invested capital and total assets, with exposure to 23 Portfolio Companies.

24% increase in 31 December 2021 NAVPS of R8.26, at Brait's share price.

10% increase in 31 December 2021 NAVPS of R10.08, at Brait's NAVPS.

R310 million capital invested via the Ethos Funds, including a new Fintech investment in Crossfin and the Brait exchangeable bonds.

Significant improvement in operating performance with 88% of the unlisted portfolio by value delivering positive EBITDA growth.

Aggregate attributable LTM EBITDA growth of 54% across the unlisted portfolio, and 15% across the top five unlisted investments.

Continued demonstration of exiting investments at a premium to NAV.

Board's focus is on value optimisation and return of capital to shareholders.

Overview

The past six months has seen a continuation of the robust recovery Ethos Capital experienced in the second half of the financial year ended June 2021. Whilst the Omicron variant, and the social unrest in July 2021, caused significant disruption to various Portfolio Companies and impacted consumer sentiment, in the main the impact of the latest COVID wave has been less severe than previous waves.

Almost all the Portfolio Companies achieved strong growth in the past six months with some returning to above pre-COVID levels. The benefit of the cost- saving initiatives and improved operating leverage has manifested in stronger than expected recoveries although some remain adversely impacted by the effects of the crisis and the lower levels of consumer spend and sentiment. The improved operating performance has resulted in a very significant increase in the valuations of the majority of unlisted and listed assets.

The Ethos Capital NAVPS (including Brait at its NAVPS that increased by 3%) increased by c.10% from R9.19 to R10.08, largely driven by the unlisted portfolio. The portfolio achieved a 13% return over the period, driven by broad increases in valuations across most of the portfolio, including Channel VAS, Gammatek and TymeBank. Furthermore, the listed assets (Brait and MTN Zakhele Futhi) benefited from share price increases of 58% and 100% respectively. These all contributed to an increase in Ethos Capital's NAVPS (including Brait at its share price) of c.24% from R6.67 to R8.26 over the six months.