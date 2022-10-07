EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC

Registered as a company continuing in the Republic of Cyprus under registration number, HE 430786, having its registered

office at 12 Menandrou Street, Eleona Tower, Office 207, CY - 1066 Nicosia, Republic of Cyprus

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

7 October 2022, Nicosia, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an Extraordinary General Meeting of EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC (the "Company" or "EPH") will be held on 1st November 2022 at 11 AM at Hotel Four Seasons Hotel Limassol, 67-69 Amathountos Avenue, Ag. Tychonas, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus, FOR THE FOLLOWING PURPOSES:

1. APPROVAL OF SALE OF EPH GROUPS' RUSSIAN PORTFOLIO

The uncertainty over the future economic and political developments as well as the Russian economy have led the Board of Directors to the conclusion to ask the Company's shareholders for approval of the sale of the entire Russian property portfolio within the framework of a management buy-out.

The sale involves six rental properties and Arbat apartments in Moscow together with their holding companies domiciled in Cyprus and Germany, which account for around 40% of EPH's total asset value.

The basis for the purchase price consideration will be the market values of the Russian properties as per 30th June 2022. In addition, EPH will transfer its debt under the notes held by shareholders of EPH in the total amount of EUR 426 million to the target structure. The remaining purchase price shall be paid to EPH over the next 10 years based on the cash flows of the Russian portfolio and once imposed sanctions allow such transfers.

Over the past years, EPH has increasingly refocused its business on real estate assets in Europe and following EPH's strong expansion in Europe and the fact that most of its assets are located there, the Company re-domiciled to Nicosia, Cyprus, in February 2022. The conclusion of the sale of the Russian property portfolio is a logical further step in this strategic realignment and was accelerated in response to the conflict in the Ukraine and the imposed sanctions against Russia.

After the sale, EPH will consist of a property portfolio of nine core assets and a total asset value of approx. EUR

1.2 billion (as per 30th June 2022). The properties are located in outstanding locations in Vienna, (Austria) and four locations in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Dresden). All properties are let to strong tenants with long term leases. Due to the quality of assets and professional asset management the properties perform above ex- pectations and further increased their market value despite challenging market conditions.

EPH will continue to analyse market opportunities to ensure that the Company's property portfolio is well positioned to deliver long-term stability in terms of income growth and value appreciation. EPH will continue to focus on core office and hotel properties in prime European markets. These markets have proven their stability despite various trouble spots around the world.

