  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. EPH European Property Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPH   VGG290991014

EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Swiss Exchange  -  2022-09-08
28.00 USD    0.00%
01:01pEPH European Property Holdings PLC Profit Warning – EPH expects a Loss for the 1HY 2022 compared to a Profit in the previous year
GL
12:00pEPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY : Profit Warning – EPH expects a Loss for the 1HY 2022 compared to a Profit in the previous year
PU
06/09EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the ‘Company') announces the results of the Annual General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EPH European Property Holdings PLC Profit Warning – EPH expects a Loss for the 1HY 2022 compared to a Profit in the previous year

09/12/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
12 September 2022, Nicosia, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC (“EPH”, the “Company”) would like to announce that the Company excepts a loss between 30 – 40 million for the first half year 2022, compared to a profit of 9 million for the same period a year earlier.

Consistent with our published outlook regarding the military conflict in the Ukraine published on 07 March 2022, market conditions have remained challenging. Sanctions imposed against and by Russia have changed the operating environment, particularly with regards to imports/exports, currency conversions, capital controls and operations of international companies. Although, EPH’s assets continue to operate independently as they did before, the Company expects a loss in the range of EUR 30-40 million compared to previous year. This result is driven by an impairment of the Russian portfolio - so far mainly due to the use of more conservative valuation assumptions to reflect the negative changes and uncertainty on the current market. However, the strong rouble appreciation against EUR offsets the losses from the fair value adjustment. The net asset value is therefore expected to increase from EUR 475 million to EUR 590-600 million.

The above stated figures in relation to the first half year 2022 are preliminary and are still subject to finalisation of the Company’s financials. The unaudited results for the period will be published by 30 September 2022. No further information on the Group’s business performance will be released until then.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

Attachment


Financials ()
Sales 2021 120 M - -
Net income 2021 10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 401 M 403 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EPH European Property Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Olga Melnikova Chairman
Oeivind Gustav Stenbolt Executive Director
Hans Messmer Non-Executive Director
Michael William Cuthbert Non-Executive Director
Tomasz Dukala Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.67%403
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.95%35 257
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.05%31 932
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.18.17%31 924
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.74%30 617
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.44%24 602