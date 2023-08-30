30 August 2023, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the ‘Company’) announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting



held on 30 August 2023 at 11:00 AM

at Four Seasons Hotel Limassol, 67-69 Amathountos Avenue, Ag. Tychonas, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus

EPH European Property Holdings PLC held its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) on 30 August 2023. Gustav Stenbolt was elected by the Board of Directors to be the Chairman of the General Meeting and declared the meeting open at 11am (Cyprus Time). In accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, a quorum was present. The Chairman requested that the Notice and the Agenda be considered as read and the General Meeting consented.

Following the above, the General Meeting proceeded with the following ordinary businesses:

The Annual Report.

The Management Reports, the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Auditors’ Reports (by Deloitte AG, Switzerland and by Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus) were considered as submitted and read.

Election of the Board.

Vera Christodoulou and Gerrit Straub were appointed as director of the Company for a term of two years from and including the date of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association.

Appointment of Auditors.

After consideration of the recommendations of the Board of Directors, Deloitte AG, Zurich, Switzerland together with Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus were appointed as auditors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company shall were authorised to determine the exact terms of engagement of the auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration.





EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com .



