1 November 2022, Nicosia, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the ‘Company’) announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 1 November 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hotel Four Seasons, 67-69 Amathountos Avenue, Ag. Tychonas, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus.

The matter contained in the Notice of the EGM issued on 7 October 2022 was considered and accordingly, a resolution was duly approved on the following:



Approval on granting authority to the Board of Directors to structure the transactions and sell the entire Russian portfolio of EPH Group including their Cyprus and German holding companies within the framework of a management buy-out at terms defined by the Board of Directors and which shall be in the best interest for the Company and its shareholders.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com .

Attachment