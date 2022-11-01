Advanced search
    EPH   VGG290991014

EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EPH)
End-of-day quote Swiss Exchange  -  2022-10-30
30.00 USD   -.--%
02:01pEPH European Property Holdings PLC (the ‘Company') announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting
GL
02:00pEPH European Property Holdings PLC (the ‘Company') announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
10/07EPH European Property Holdings PLC - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
GL
EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the ‘Company') announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting

11/01/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
1 November 2022, Nicosia, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the ‘Company’) announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 1 November 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hotel Four Seasons, 67-69 Amathountos Avenue, Ag. Tychonas, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus. 

The matter contained in the Notice of the EGM issued on 7 October 2022 was considered and accordingly, a resolution was duly approved on the following:

  1. Approval on granting authority to the Board of Directors to structure the transactions and sell the entire Russian portfolio of EPH Group including their Cyprus and German holding companies within the framework of a management buy-out at terms defined by the Board of Directors and which shall be in the best interest for the Company and its shareholders.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net Debt 2021 944 M 934 M 934 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 430 M 425 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 34,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Olga Melnikova Chairman
Oeivind Gustav Stenbolt Executive Director
Hans Messmer Non-Executive Director
Michael William Cuthbert Non-Executive Director
Tomasz Dukala Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%425
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.73%31 177
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.71%22 621
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-25.00%22 348
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-18.85%20 888
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.70%19 887