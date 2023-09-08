PRESS RELEASE

EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces

the Results of the Annual General Meeting

held on 30 August 2023 at 11:00 AM

at Four Seasons Hotel Limassol, 67-69 Amathountos Avenue, Ag. Tychonas, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus

30 August 2023, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC held its Annual General Meeting 30 August 2023. Gustav Stenbolt was elected by the Board of Directors to be the Chairman of the General Meeting and declared the meeting open at 11am (Cyprus Time). In accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, a quorum was present. The Chairman requested that the Notice and the Agenda be considered as read and the General Meeting consented.

Following the above, the General Meeting proceeded with the following ordinary businesses: