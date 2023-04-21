EPIC Acquisition : 21 April 2023 – Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

AMSTERDAM - 21 April 2023 / EPIC Acquisition Corp (the "Company") announces that the shareholders of the Company have today approved the Extension Proposal (as described in the shareholder circular published on 30 March 2023 (the "Circular")) by special resolution at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company.

The Company's board of directors is currently considering the 13,179,835 Class A Ordinary Shares tendered for redemption during the Pre-Extension Redemption Period (equating to €131.8 million of capital based on the IPO price per unit of EUR 10.00), and on the basis of this consideration will determine whether or not to exercise the Board Non-Extension Decision. This right to exercise the Board Non-Extension Decision will lapse if it is not exercised by 17:00 CET on 24 April 2023. If the Board Non-Extension Decision lapses without having been exercised, the Extension Proposal comprised of the following inter-linked steps will be implemented: (i) the Initial Business Combination Deadline will be extended by the First Extension (the Initial Business Combination Deadline, subject to any extensions, the "Business Combination Deadline") and the Board will be entitled to further extend the Business Combination Deadline pursuant to the Board Extension Right; (ii) the Revised Share Redemption Arrangement pursuant to which the Class A Ordinary Shares tendered for redemption during the Pre-Extension Redemption Period will be redeemed on 25 April 2023 in accordance with the terms of the Revised Share Redemption Arrangement; (iii) the Positive Interest Treatment; (iv) the Overfunding Redemption and (v) the Article Amendments will become effective.

If the Board exercises the Board Non-Extension Decision, the Extension Proposal will not be implemented and consequently: (i) the Initial Business Combination Deadline will not be extended; (ii) the Revised Share Redemption Arrangement will not be implemented, and accordingly the Class A Ordinary Shares tendered for redemption during the Pre-Extension Redemption Period will not be redeemed; and (iii) the Article Amendments will not become effective. If the Company then fails to complete a Business Combination by the Initial Business Combination Deadline, it will redeem all Class A Ordinary Shares for an amount which is anticipated to be €10.32 per Class A Ordinary Share prior to liquidation in accordance with the Company's existing articles of association.

If the Board exercises the Board Non-Extension Decision on or prior to 24 April 2023, the Company will announce this decision by press release. If the Board Non-Extension Decision lapses without having been exercised, the Company will announce this by press release on 24 April 2023.

Further information and the meanings of any capitalised terms (unless otherwise herein defined) can be found in the Circular published on the Company's website on 30 March 2023:

https://www.epicacquisitioncorp.com/investorrelations

About EPIC Acquisition Corp

EPIC Acquisition Corp was admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam on 6 December 2021, raising €150 million.

The Company is sponsored by EAC Sponsor Limited (the "Sponsor"), which is jointly led by EPIC Investment Partners ("EPIC"), a UK headquartered investment, advisory and administration firm which has 20 years' experience of using publicly listed vehicles to make private equity investments, and TTB Partners ("TTB"), a Hong Kong-based investment and advisory business, which has extensive local

