  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  EPIC Acquisition Corp
  News
  7. Summary
EPIC Acquisition : 24 April 2023 Board Non Extension Decision Lapsed

04/24/2023 | 01:12pm EDT
AMSTERDAM - 24 April 2023 17:05 CET / EPIC Acquisition Corp (the "Company") announces that the Company's board of directors have not exercised the Board Non-ExtensionDecision, which lapsed at 17:00 CET on 24 April 2023.

As a result, the Extension Proposal comprised of the following inter-linked steps will be implemented:

  1. the Initial Business Combination Deadline will be extended by the First Extension (the Initial
    Business Combination Deadline, subject to any extensions, the "Business Combination Deadline") and the Board will be entitled to further extend the Business Combination Deadline pursuant to the Board Extension Right; (ii) the Revised Share Redemption Arrangement pursuant to which the Class A Ordinary Shares tendered for redemption during the Pre-Extension Redemption Period will be redeemed on 25 April 2023 in accordance with the terms of the Revised Share Redemption Arrangement; (iii) the Positive Interest Treatment; (iv) the Overfunding Redemption and (v) the Article Amendments will become effective.

In order to allow sufficient time for the aggregate redemption amount to be withdrawn from the Escrow Account, it is expected that ABN AMRO will make payment to shareholders' financial intermediaries of the gross redemption price for redeemed Ordinary Class A Shares (such redemption price anticipated to be around €10.32 per Ordinary Class A Share), within three business days following the Initial Business Combination Deadline. The timing of receipt of payment by shareholders will in turn depend on such financial intermediaries.

Further information and the meanings of any capitalised terms (unless otherwise herein defined) can be found in the shareholder circular published on the Company's website on 30 March 2023:

https://www.epicacquisitioncorp.com/investorrelations

About EPIC Acquisition Corp

EPIC Acquisition Corp was admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam on 6 December 2021, raising €150 million.

The Company is sponsored by EAC Sponsor Limited (the "Sponsor"), which is jointly led by EPIC Investment Partners ("EPIC"), a UK headquartered investment, advisory and administration firm which has 20 years' experience of using publicly listed vehicles to make private equity investments, and TTB Partners ("TTB"), a Hong Kong-based investment and advisory business, which has extensive local relationships across Asia and a strong track record of helping global brands access and develop in Asian markets.

The leadership team of the Sponsor is comprised of Giles Brand and James Henderson of EPIC, Teresa Teague, the co-founder of TTB, and Peter Norris, the chairman of the Virgin Group (collectively, the "Leadership Team"). Giles Brand is the founder and Managing Partner of EPIC. Before founding TTB, Teresa Teague was a Partner at Goldman Sachs and most recently Co-Head of the Consumer and TMT Groups in Asia ex. Japan.

The leadership team is supported by dedicated teams within EPIC and TTB. The combined platforms of EPIC and TTB span the UK, Hong Kong, Guernsey, Ireland and India and include c.250 employees, with 30 investment and advisory professionals.

EU-DOCS43401635.1

The Sponsor was formed to provide the Company with institutional leadership and resources, combining private equity and public markets investing experience, broad and highly active deal sourcing networks in Europe and Asia, operational leadership in the consumer sector and a deep and proven understanding of how global companies can succeed in Asian markets.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES

For more information, visit www.epicacquisitioncorp.comor contact:

James Henderson

james.henderson@epicip.com

EPIC Investment Partners, Audrey House, 16-20 Ely Place, London EC1N 6SN

Chris Scoular

chris.scoular@ttbpartners.com

TTB Partners, 11/ F Winsome House, 73 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong



Disclaimer

EPIC Acquisition Corporation published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 17:11:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
