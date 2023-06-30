EPIC Acquisition Corp - Interim Financial Statements 31 March 2023

EPIC Acquisition Corp (the "Company") has today published its interim financial statements for the six month period ending 31 March 2023.

EPIC Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company which is seeking to identify, acquire and develop an innovative company operating in the consumer sector in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom which has the potential for significant growth in Asian markets.

The full report can be downloaded from the News and Publications section of the Company's website via the following link: https://www.epicacquisitioncorp.com/investorrelations/news-and-publications.php

About EPIC Acquisition Corp

EPIC Acquisition Corp was admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam on 6 December 2021.

The Company is sponsored by EAC Sponsor Limited (the "Sponsor"), which is jointly led by EPIC, a UK- headquartered investment, advisory and administration firm which has 20 years' experience of using publicly listed vehicles to make private equity investments, and TTB, a Hong Kong-based investment and advisory business, which has extensive local relationships across Asia and a strong track record of helping global brands access and develop in Asian markets.

The leadership team of the Sponsor is comprised of Giles Brand and James Henderson of EPIC, Teresa Teague, the co-founder of TTB, and Peter Norris, the chairman of the Virgin Group (collectively, the "Leadership Team"). Giles Brand is the founder and Managing Partner of EPIC. Before founding TTB, Teresa Teague was a Partner at Goldman Sachs and most recently Co-Head of the Consumer and TMT Groups in Asia ex. Japan.

The Leadership Team is supported by dedicated teams within EPIC and TTB. The combined platforms of EPIC and TTB span the UK, Hong Kong, Guernsey, Ireland and India and include c.250 employees, with 30 investment and advisory professionals.

The Sponsor has been formed to provide the Company with institutional leadership and resources, combining private equity and public markets investing experience, broad and highly active deal sourcing networks in Europe and Asia, operational leadership in the consumer sector and a deep and proven understanding of how global companies can succeed in Asian markets.

