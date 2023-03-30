Advanced search
    EPIC   KYG3166N1060

EPIC ACQUISITION CORP

(EPIC)
30 March 2023
10.10 EUR   +1.00%
EPIC Acquisition : 30 March 2023 – Draft Amendments to the Articles of Association

03/30/2023
THE COMPANIES ACT (AS AMENDED)

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED

MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

OF

EPIC ACQUISITION CORP

(ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION PASSED ON _____________ AND EFFECTIVE ON THE DATE UPON WHICH THE COMPANY'S CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES ARE LISTED ON THE EURONEXT AMSTERDAM21 APRIL 2023 AND EFFECTIVE ON 24 APRIL 2023 AT 17:01 CET)

25650060.427870349.4 E2648.171315

EU-DOCS34087256.14

25676349.4 E2648.171315 EU-DOCS42730125.142730125.24

THE COMPANIES ACT (AS AMENDED)

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED

MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

OF

EPIC ACQUISITION CORP

(ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION PASSED ON ________________21 APRIL 2023 AND EFFECTIVE ON THE DATE UPON WHICH THE COMPANY'S CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES ARE

LISTED ON THE EURONEXT AMSTERDAM24 APRIL 2023 AT 17:01 CET)

  • 1. The name of the company is EPIC Acquisition Corp (the "Company").

  • 2. The registered office of the Company will be situated at the offices of Walkers Corporate Limited, 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands or at such other location as the Directors may from time to time determine.

  • 3. The objects for which the Company is established are unrestricted and the Company shall have full power and authority to carry out any object not prohibited by any law as provided by Section 7(4) of the Companies Act (as amended) of the Cayman Islands (the "Companies Act").

  • 4. The Company shall have and be capable of exercising all the functions of a natural person of full capacity irrespective of any question of corporate benefit as provided by Section 27(2) of the Companies Act.

  • 5. The Company will not trade in the Cayman Islands with any person, firm or corporation except in furtherance of the business of the Company carried on outside the Cayman Islands; provided that nothing in this section shall be construed as to prevent the Company effecting and concluding contracts in the Cayman Islands, and exercising in the Cayman Islands all of its powers necessary for the carrying on of its business outside the Cayman Islands.

  • 6. The liability of the shareholders of the Company is limited to the amount, if any, unpaid on the shares respectively held by them.

  • 7. The authorised share capital of the Company is €55,500 divided into 500,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of a nominal or par value of €0.0001; 50,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of a nominal or par value of €0.0001 and 5,000,000 preferred shares of a nominal or par value of €0.0001 each provided always that subject to the Companies Act and the Articles of Association the Company shall have power to redeem or purchase any of its shares and to sub-divide or consolidate the said shares or any of them and to issue all or any part of its capital whether original, redeemed, increased or reduced with or without any preference, priority, special privilege or other rights or subject to any postponement of rights or to any conditions or restrictions

1

25650060.4 E2648.171315

EU-DOCS42730125.142730125.24

whatsoever and so that unless the conditions of issue shall otherwise expressly provide every issue of shares whether stated to be ordinary, preference or otherwise shall be subject to the powers on the part of the Company hereinbefore provided.

8. The Company may exercise the power contained in Section 206 of the Companies Act to deregister in the Cayman Islands and be registered by way of continuation in some other jurisdiction.

2

25650060.4 E2648.171315

EU-DOCS34087256.14 25676349.4 E2648.171315 EU-DOCS42730125.142730125.24

THE COMPANIES ACT (AS AMENDED)

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

EPIC ACQUISITION CORP

(ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION PASSED ON ________________21 APRIL 2023 AND EFFECTIVE ON THE DATE UPON WHICH THE COMPANY'S CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES ARE

LISTED ON THE EURONEXT AMSTERDAM24 APRIL 2023 AT 17:01 CET)

REF: RDL/JS/R0667-170939

25650060.4 E2648.171315

EU-DOCS42730125.142730125.24

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CLAUSE

PAGE

TABLE A

1

INTERPRETATION

1

PRELIMINARY

78

SHARES

89

FOUNDER SHARES CONVERSION AND ANTI-DILUTION RIGHTS

810

MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS

1011

CERTIFICATES

1011

FRACTIONAL SHARES

1112

LIEN

1112

CALLS ON SHARES

1213

FORFEITURE OF SHARES

1314

TRANSFER OF SHARES

1415

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES

1415

ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL

1516

REDEMPTION, PURCHASE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES

1516

TREASURY SHARES

1617

GENERAL MEETINGS

1718

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS

1819

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS

1819

VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS

1920

25650060.4 E2648.171315 EU-DOCS34087256.14 25676349.4 E2648.171315

EU-DOCS42730125.142730125.24

i

Disclaimer

EPIC Acquisition Corporation published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 16:49:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
