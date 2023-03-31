Advanced search
    EPIC   KYG3166N1060

EPIC ACQUISITION CORP

(EPIC)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:32 2023-01-18 am EST
10.10 EUR   +1.00%
EPIC Acquisition : 30 March 2023 – Shareholder Proxy Form

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
EPIC Acquisition Corp

(the "Company")

SHAREHOLDER PROXY

I, [Shareholder Name] of [Shareholder Address] (the "Shareholder"), hereby Walkers Corporate Limited and its authorised representatives (c/o 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands) to be its proxy and to vote for it and on its behalf to do all acts and things which it could personally have done at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 21 April 2023 at 14.00 CET at c/o Walkers, 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9001, Cayman Islands or any postponement or adjournment thereof (the "Meeting"), in such manner as its proxy and if expedient to demand a poll.

Number and class of shares held by the Shareholder: _____________________

This form is to be used in respect of the resolutions mentioned below (and as defined in the Circular) as follows:

Extension Proposal

For / Against / Abstain

If put, the Adjournment Proposal

For / Against / Abstain

Signed proxies, which fail to indicate the shareholder's voting instructions on the specified resolutions, will be voted in favour of the Directors' recommendations as set forth in the Circular.

Signed:

Dated:

NOTES

A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and, on a poll, vote in place of the member. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member may chose a proxy of a member's own choice by inserting the proxy's name on this proxy form in the space provided above.

If the appointer is a corporation, this form must be executed under its common seal or the hand of a duly authorised officer.

In the case of joint holders, any holder may sign this form.

Any alterations made in this form must be initialled.

To be effective, the proxy form and any authority under which it is executed (or a notarially certified copy of such authority) must be sent toWPSMeetingSupport@walkersglobal.com and deposited at the registered office of the Company before the time for holding the Meeting. Completion and return of the proxy form will not prevent shareholders entitled to vote from attending and voting in person at the Meeting.

1

28015472.1.E2648.171315

Disclaimer

EPIC Acquisition Corporation published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
